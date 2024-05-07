Introduce phased payments for renovating derelict buildings – says Govt MEP

7 May 2024

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Seán Kelly, MEP for Ireland South, has highlighted the benefits of repurposing vacant and derelict properties for new use, such as housing, through renovation and energy upgrade works.

“We have an abundance of vacant properties plotted around Ireland that could be repurposed as comfortable homes if renovation and energy upgrade works occur to these buildings. It’s time to revitalise our towns and it makes sense to use existing resources,” said Kelly, stressing the urgency of the situation.

Kelly emphasised the importance of government action in incentivising investment in neglected properties. “Grants are a great stepping stone toward reducing the amount of vacant properties. Across Ireland South, we have many beautiful towns and villages but too often, I see unused buildings in the heart of towns that are crying out for investment. The government have done a lot of work in the area, but more needs to be done”, said Kelly.

Kelly commended recent government initiatives, such as the Croí Cónaithe scheme, aimed at refurbishing vacant properties. However, he urged for more efficient implementation to ensure timely support for applicants. “While commendable, the slow pace of grant disbursements under the Croí Cónaithe scheme is cause for concern. We must streamline processes and explore options like phased payments to expedite assistance to homeowners and facilitate smoother renovations.”

Drawing attention to the broader implications of neglecting vacant properties, Kelly underlined the need for cultural and policy shifts: “Preserving our built heritage is not just about aesthetics – it’s about preserving our identity in a way that promotes sustainable communities”.