New cheeses from Macroom Buffalo

24 May 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Multi-award-winning Co Cork-based ‘farm to fork’ producer, Macroom Buffalo, has launched two new premium products that epitomise sumptuous summer meals and will elevate your everyday dining experiences.

Macroom Buffalo’s indulgent new range of Natural Buffalo Yogurts and Buffalo Burrata Cheese make adding a touch of luxury to leisurely al fresco breakfasts and brunches, serving up show-stopping salads, and creating plush picnics almost effortless.

As is the case with the rest of their premium dairy range, both products are made on their farm in Macroom, Co. Cork using milk from their 840-strong herd of majestic Water Buffalo, who roam freely across 640 acres, grazing on lush green pastures.

Enterprising farmer, Johnny Lynch, who first introduced Water Buffalo to Ireland in 2009, and his son, Kieran, go to great lengths to ensure that their animals are as comfortable as possible. Even going as far as installing mechanical back-rubbers to keep them calm for a relaxing milking process. The result of all of this care and attention combined with the buffaloes’ nutritious grass fed diet is a rich, flavoursome milk that lends itself perfectly to crafting a wide variety of premium dairy products.

Natural Buffalo Yogurt Range

Substantial investment in their on-site 5,970 sq ft state-of-the-art production facility has enabled Macroom Buffalo to expand outside of its core product range of farmhouse cheeses and to develop a deliciously smooth new range of Natural Buffalo Yogurts.

Available in three tasty flavours – Natural, Strawberry, and Vanilla – Macroom’s Buffalo’s Yogurts are far richer and creamier in taste and texture, yet lower in cholesterol, than those made with cow’s milk, and are higher in protein – containing between 12g to 17g (dependent on the flavour) of natural protein per 400g tub.

Crafted using only fresh buffalo milk and live cultures, to which they add either fresh strawberry purée from award-winning preserves brand, Folláin – a Co. Cork friend and neighbour – or premium vanilla extract imported from France, has ensured that the flavoured range of Yogurts is off to a mouthwatering start.

Serving Suggestions

Either topped with your favourite granola and fresh fruits, spooned onto a stack of pancakes, added to smoothies, swirled into curries, or simply eaten straight from the tub, bringing Macroom Buffalo’s versatile new Natural Buffalo Yogurts to the table opens up a world of possibilities.

The Yogurts, which are free from artificial colours, additives, and preservatives, are available to purchase from SuperValu and Centra stores nationwide, with individual 400g tubs of the Natural Yogurt priced at €3.49 each, and the Vanilla and Strawberry flavours retailing at €3.99 per tub.

Buffalo Burrata

In tandem, Macroom Buffalo has launched a delicious Irish version of the much loved luxurious Italian cheese, Burrata. Its decadent new Buffalo Burrata comprises an outer casing of their award-winning Buffalo Mozzarella, which Head Cheesemaker, Sean Ferry, and his team carefully form into pouches to fill with cream. These are then twisted and sealed to create Burrata’s signature dumpling-like shape, which when cut open, reveals the most satisfying silky smooth oozing centre.

Serving Suggestions

Best served at room temperature and with flavour notes reminiscent of Macroom’s signature Buffalo Mozzarella, but with a more concentrated milky taste and sweetness reminiscent of rich cream, adding their Buffalo Burrata to your summer mealtimes is a total game changer.

Incredibly versatile, you can use it as a topping to elevate pizzas or family-style pasta dishes, and to add richness to your risottos. Buffalo Burrata also transforms everyday salads and sandwiches into show-stoppers, bringing an entirely new level of indulgence and sophistication to picnics in the park.

And, for a true taste of Italy, why not try pairing it with salty Parma ham, juicy grilled peaches, peppery rocket, a scattering of toasted pine nuts, and a generous glug of good quality extra virgin olive oil mixed with balsamic vinegar – flavour combinations guaranteed to transport your taste buds to the Mediterranean.

Macroom Buffalo’s Buffalo Burrata is available to purchase in 150g packs priced at €4.50 from Dunnes Stores, Marks & Spencer, SuperValu, and Tesco stores nationwide.

Commenting on the launch of the company’s new Natural Yogurt range and Buffalo Burrata, Macroom Buffalo’s Managing Director, Barry Coffey said: “’We are delighted to be leading the way with innovation on natural buffalo products here in Ireland. All of our products are freshly made on our farm in Macroom, and our investment into the facilities on-site has resulted in our talented team having the freedom to explore expanding our product range, bringing rich, luxurious textured yogurts and delicious fresh cheeses to our customers and consumers.”

Information on Macroom Buffalo’s full range of products is available to view online at www.macroombuffalocheese.com.