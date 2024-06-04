Win lunch/dinner with Roy Keane!

4 June 2024
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is offering two winners the opportunity to join footballing legend and our Ambassador, Roy Keane for a private lunch/dinner! And both winners can bring along three friends.
Roy Keane is Ambassador for the well known Model Farm Road based charity. Guide Dog Day recently took place on Friday 26 May, followed by nationwide dog walks on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 May.
To enter visit https://shop.guidedogs.ie/products/roy-keane-dinner-competition?_pos=1&_psq=roy&_ss=e&_v=1.0
To enter: Buy a raffle ticket for just €10 or 6 for €50. (Enter 6 as the quantity required)
ickets only available online. Tickets will be sent by email only.
Closing date for entry is 9am 15 June 2024.