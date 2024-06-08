Freedom Flotilla organiser speaks at weekly Cork Palestine Solidarity Campaign march and rally

8 June 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The weekly Cork Palestine Solidarity Campaign march and rally was addressed by John Turnbull of the Freedom Flotilla, a fleet of boats and ships preparing to sail to Gaza to deliver 5,000 tons of humanitarian aid. Mr Turnbull is skipper of the Handala, which is currently docked in Cobh. He thanked the marchers for their commitment to Palestinians, and was critical of President Joe Biden for continued US military and political support for Israel’s war in Gaza.

The Handala and the Freedom Flotilla are the focus for public events in Cobh this weekend.

The Cork Palestine Solidarity Campaign announced today that the weekly marches will continue for as long as the war in Gaza continues. The Israeli government has indicated that the war is likely to last for the remainder of the year.