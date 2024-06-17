WEST CORK: Water off in parts of Bantry for upgrades

17 June 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Uisce Éireann is carrying out essential works to the water network in Bantry starting from this week. To facilitate these works, essential water outages are required.

The essential works are being carried out as part of Uisce Éireann’s Leakage Reduction Programme and will strengthen the water supply network in the area by reducing leakage and improving operational performance of the water network.

Speaking about the essential works, Programme Manager with Uisce Éireann, Jack Cronin said: “Every effort will be made to reduce the impact of these works on homes and businesses and to restore the water supply as quickly as possible. We understand the impact that outages can have on customers and would like to thank the local community in advance for their patience and co-operation during the works.”

The outages will take place from 10pm to 2am on Monday 17 June, Tuesday 18 June, Wednesday 19 June and Thursday 20 June. During this time approximately 600 homes and businesses in Newtown, Lahadane, Dromnafinshin, Cappanavar, Loughdeeveen, Dromacappul, Carrigboy, Dunnamark Mill-Lot, Caher, Gurteenroe, Reenydonagan, Laharan West, Ballylickey, Reenadisert, Snave, Barnagearagh, Dromduff West, Mill Little, Coorycommane and surrounding areas may experience reduced water pressure or supply interruptions.

As the water supply returns, there may be some increased instances of discoloured water in the short-term. For helpful tips on what to do following an outage, visit https://www.water.ie/help/supply/after-an-outage/

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Business customers can sign up to Uisce Éireann’s text alert system to receive updates on supply interruptions over four hours in duration at www.water.ie/business-updates.

Uisce Éireann’s customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For further updates, visit the service and supply section of www.water.ie

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment. To find out more visit www.water.ie