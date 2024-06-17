SPORT: Cork Para Powerlifters travel to Para Powerlifting World Cup in Tbilisi, Georgia

17 June 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Irish Wheelchair Association – Sport (IWA-Sport) is all set to send six Irish para powerlifters – three being from Cork – to take on the world, at the Para Powerlifting World Cup in Tbilisi, Georgia.

With the first of the Irish contingency competing on June 22nd, Cork man, Ruairi Devlin will be entering his first World Cup and his third international competition overall. Last time out, Devlin set a new lifetime best, claiming a gold medal in the Next Gen category in the process at the World Championships in Dubai earlier this year.

Also competing on the same day is IWA-Sport Ambassador, Niamh Buckley. Buckley is aiming to increase her chances of making the Paralympic Games this summer and knows she needs a successful World Cup to be within a shout:

“I want to lift 80kg and over to try and be within a chance. It’d be really good to get to Paris but if not, I have my heart set on LA (in 2028) and can start a new cycle fully focussed on that.”

Aiming to make it back-to-back Paralympic Game appearances, Britney Arendse will be looking to put in a good performance to ensure she does everything she can to make that happen in the Up to 73kg category. Alongside Arendse in the same category and also from Cavan is up and comer, Casey Fitzgerald, who already claimed a gold medal at the World Championships last year. Having collected a bronze medal at last year’s World Championships, Cork native Angela Long will be making her second international appearance competing in the Up to 73kg Legends category.

Sean Hughes of Meath will make his third international appearance within two years since competing in para powerlifting. Speaking on the whirlwind journey he’s been on, Hughes said: “It’s been a bit of a whirlwind. If you were to have told me when I started that I’d have two World Cups and a championship under my belt in two years, I’d probably have laughed at you but I’ve learned a lot over this time.”

The full squad travelling are as follows:

Competing June 22nd; Niamh Buckley (Cork/Kerry) Ruairi Devlin (Kinsale, Cork) Sean Hughes (Meath)

Competing June 24th; Angela Long (Cork), Britney Arendse (Cavan), Casey Fitzgerald (Cavan)

Staff: Roy Guerin (Head Coach), Aileen Buckley (Team Manager/Safeguarding Officer), Tadgh Buckley (Asst. Coach) and Denver Arendse (Asst. Coach)