Clonakilty 1798 Commemoration

18 June 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The annual non-political 1798 “Battle of the Big Cross” commemoration will take place as usual on this Wednesday evening, 19th June at Asna Square, Clonakilty, West Cork at 8pm.

Organised by Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage Commemorations Sub Committee, the event will see the new Clonakilty Mayor Eileen Sheppard, lay a wreath at the Tadhg an Asna monument, and a short talk about the event of 226 years ago between Shannonvale and Ballinascarthy, which was the only recorded rising in Munster in that historic year.

On that morning, local United Irishmen numbering approx. 300 and led by Tadhg Ó Donnabháin Asna ambushed around 100 Westmeath Militia crown forces as they marched from Clonakilty to Bandon.

All welcome to remember this historic local event.