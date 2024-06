23 June 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The following position is currently advertised:

24/090 Assistant Manager – Camden Fort Meagher (2 Year Contract)

Closing date for the receipt of completed application forms is 4:00p.m. on Friday, 28th June 2024.

Application Form and Details are available on the Cork County Council Website – Careers Section – https://www.corkcoco.ie/en/ council/careers.