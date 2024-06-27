Cork Airport’s airside shop re-brands from “The Loop” to “Cork Airport Duty Free”

27 June 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

ARI Unveils Vibrant New Rebrand At Cork Airport Duty Free Store, “Celebrating The City’s Cultural Heritage”

Passengers travelling through Cork Airport will notice the travel retail store, formally known as “The Loop,” has undergone a vibrant and dynamic re-brand. It will now be known as Cork Airport Duty Free.

ARI is daa’s global airport retailing subsidiary with a presence in 15 countries across the world. In line with ARI’s relentless focus on a sense of place, this key priority for the business ensures a deep commitment to creating authentic, immersive experiences that reflect and celebrate the essence of each location. The new brand identity at Cork Airport elevates this commitment to a whole new level, taking inspiration from the heritage of Cork city and colliding cultural history with the enriching dynamism of the modern era.

The rebrand is a continuation of ARI’s commitment to its vision of being the world’s favourite airport retailer and partner of choice. It reflects ARI’s customer value proposition: to bring joy to customers and enhance the retail experience at every touchpoint. In February 2023, ARI unveiled its new strategic brand framework, including a contemporary new brand identity and brand expression called “Joy on Your Way.” This further distinguishes ARI as a pioneering travel retailer. This week, ARI celebrated the National Day of Joy on June 26 across its international estate.

Cork Airport will welcome a total of 3 million passengers this year. Since 2009, passengers have visited The Loop shop for all their duty-free shopping. This refreshed offering will bring greater alignment of the retail experience with ARI’s enhanced customer value proposition.

With a special emphasis on Irish produce, including a wide variety of locally sourced meats, cheeses, confectionery, condiments, teas, and spirits, Cork Airport Duty Free actively promotes the local artisan food sector in the wider Cork and Munster region.

ARI has been gradually rolling out the new brand across both airports in Cork and Dublin airports, as well as appearing on the travel retailer’s social media channels and e-commerce website.

Tom Byrne, Retail Director at ARI Ireland, expressed excitement about the new rebrand:

“We are the first and last stops for travellers visiting this beautiful country. Our goal is to inspire and engage our customers as they visit the Duty Free stores on their journey. We are uniquely placed to showcase both cities – their old souls and young hearts – representing the heritage and culture, juxtaposed with the vibrancy and modernism of both Cork and Dublin.”

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport, emphasised the significance of the rebrand:

“I think our passengers will really like the new Cork Airport Duty Free rebrand. Each letter talks to a landmark in our city and county, and it underlines our commitment to maximum local and maximum Irish product in our stores. We now look forward to working with our international duty-free sister company, ARI, to deliver great offers and value to our passengers under the new brand. Furthermore, we have designs in the pipeline for an exciting rebuild and extension to the existing retail store at Cork Airport, which will completed in late 2026.”