Cork City Council to begin renewal of city centre pavements in July

28 June 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council will begin works next month, July, to renew certain pavements and street furniture in key city centre locations. The City Centre Pavement Restoration Scheme 2024 is focused on the restoration of pavements and street furniture on St. Patrick’s Street, Grand Parade and Daunt Square. Cork City Council have appointed contractors McGinty & O’Shea Ltd. to carry out the works during the summer months.

The restoration project aims to:

Restore the natural stone slabs at pedestrian crossings and other locations to improve the comfort and safety of pedestrians, cyclists and other users;

Ensure the attractiveness of the city centre for residents and visitors alike

Restore damaged street furniture, lining, signage and other features to assist all users of these city centre streets.

The works will include the replacement of pedestrian crossings with new granite paving, replacement of damaged utility covers and frames on the roadway and footpaths; replacement of damaged street furniture including bollards, bike stands, tree surrounds, signs and poles, raised seating; replacement of road surfacing and line markings, where required.

It is envisaged that the works will be completed by mid-September 2024.

Traffic diversions

To facilitate these works, some temporary traffic restrictions will be required

St. Patrick’s Street will be closed northbound from 1st July to mid-August 2024 with diversion via Grand Parade, South Mall, Parnell Place and Merchants Quay;

Grand Parade will be closed to north- and westbound traffic from mid-August to mid-September 2024 with diversions via South Mall, Parnell Place and city quays. Diversions will also be in place via Sullivan’s Quay, Proby’s Quay, Sharman Crawford Steet onto Washington Street.

For regular updates on the works and traffic diversions, see www.corkcity.ie and Cork City Council’s social media channels on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram.