Irish Air Corps visit Cork City school in helicopter

28 June 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Irish Air Corps paid a visit to Scoil Niocláis, Frankfield, Douglas, Cork City, to recognize Adam Mirowski, a sixth-class pupil, for his impressive sketches and letters. Adam’s work made a big impression on senior Air Corps officials, who arranged for a helicopter to land near the school and for officers to present him with an award.

Air Corps Captain Paul Quinlan and Lieutenant Aaron Boles were dropped off in a nearby field (owned by the O’Sullivan family) and met by a select group of staff and students. They then proceeded to the school to present Adam with a framed photo of Irish Air Corps aircrafts in recognition of his contribution and tenacity.

School Principal Mark Sheehan said: “It was a spectacular end to the school year, simply breathtaking to see the helicopter fly in and the officers disembark. It was an amazing experience for everyone, including students, staff, and especially Adam and his family.”