15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
28th June, 2024

Irish Air Corps visit Cork City school in helicopter

28 June 2024
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

The Irish Air Corps paid a visit to Scoil Niocláis, Frankfield, Douglas, Cork City, to recognize Adam Mirowski, a sixth-class pupil, for his impressive sketches and letters. Adam’s work made a big impression on senior Air Corps officials, who arranged for a helicopter to land near the school and for officers to present him with an award.

Air Corps Captain Paul Quinlan and Lieutenant Aaron Boles were dropped off in a nearby field (owned by the O’Sullivan family) and met by a select group of staff and students. They then proceeded to the school to present Adam with a framed photo of Irish Air Corps aircrafts in recognition of his contribution and tenacity.

School Principal Mark Sheehan said: “It was a spectacular end to the school year, simply breathtaking to see the helicopter fly in and the officers disembark. It was an amazing experience for everyone, including students, staff, and especially Adam and his family.”

Pictured (L/R): Capt. Paul Quinlan, Adam Mirowski and Lt. Aaron Bolas. Photo: Peter Pietrzak

Pictured: Adam Mirowski
Photo: Peter Pietrzak

Pictured (L/R): Capt. Paul Quinlan, Adam Mirowski, Jack Horgan, Principal Mark Sheehan and Lt. Aaron Bolas
Photo: Peter Pietrzak

Pictured (L/R): Adam Mirowski
Photo: Peter Pietrzak

Pictured (L/R): Lt. Aaron Bolas, Capt. Paul Quinlan, Adam Mirowski and Principal Mark Sheehan.
Photo: Peter Pietrzak

Pictured (L/R): Crew of the Irish Air Corps Eurocopter EC135
Photo: Peter Pietrzak

AREA: CORK CITY, EDUCATION, ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS
Cork City Council to begin renewal of city centre pavements in July
Previous Post
Cork on a Fork Fest Announces Exclusive Pop-Up Harvest Dinner at Glenbrook Farm
Next Post