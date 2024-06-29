Cork on a Fork Fest Announces Exclusive Pop-Up Harvest Dinner at Glenbrook Farm

29 June 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork on a Fork has announced a special Pop-Up Summer Harvest Feast at Glenbrook Farm in Whites Cross (Cork) on Wednesday August 14th. This exclusive event will be catered by Pamela Kelly, the acclaimed head chef at The Farmgate in The English Market, who is renowned for her dedication to crafting menus from seasonal and locally sourced produce.

The unique dining experience will take place in a rustic calf shed on the farm, with all ingredients sourced directly from Glenbrook Farm, epitomising a farm to fork and zero food miles dining experience.

Chef Pamela Kelly will create a sumptuous six course menu showcasing the best of the season’s harvest. With all the salads and veg being picked just hours before being served, it ensures the utmost freshness, flavour, and sustainability.

Brian’s Wines will have a beautiful selection of organic wines picked out to enhance the dining experience, and the evening will also feature a drinks reception and live music, adding to the atmosphere.

Glenbrook Farm , operated by third generation farmer Peter Twomey and his wife Kate, is renowned for producing some of Ireland’s finest pork. The farm also aims to create a retirement home for dairy cows and promote the food that each cow has produced in her life. The farm also boasts beehives for fresh honey and abundant fruit bushes for foraging. Additionally, it is home to a 60-acre organic vegetable farm managed by Brian McCarthy of Cork Rooftop Farm.

“We are delighted to host this special evening of great food , great wine, and great company during Cork on a Fork Fest”, said Peter and Kate. “We will be serving a six-course tasting menu, and every single ingredient will come directly from our farm, that’s a great feeling!”

This dinner is particularly welcome news for those who missed out on tickets to the VQ Shared Table event on the same night, which sold out within 24 hours and will see 400 people dining on MacCurtain Street. Peter and Kate’s pork will also feature at this event.

Tickets for the Glenbrook Farm Pop-Up Harvest Feast, which will start at 6.30pm on August 14th, are limited and are expected to sell out quickly. Priced at €100 plus booking fee, the event includes a complimentary Moretti, Moretti 00, Kinsale Gin, and Atlantic Whiskey drinks reception. Wine pairing is optional and available at an additional cost. Purchase tickets via Eventbrite here.

Cork on a Fork Festival, which runs from 14-18 August, is an opportunity to get a taste of Cork’s unique food culture as the city showcases its culinary excellence, unique dining experiences and quality local produce over 5 days of incredible food, events, talks, cooking demos and festival fun. Over the week, enjoy the magic ingredients of this multicultural food destination, learn about their fascinating food history, and sample incredible food from our region’s vast growers, producers and farmers.

Check out the full festival programme on www.corkonaforkfest.ie or follow on social media @corkonaforkfest. Brought to you by Cork City Council and local businesses, in partnership with Fáilte Ireland, Cork Airport, Cork Business Association, IHF Cork branch and media partners the Irish Examiner and Cork’s RedFM.