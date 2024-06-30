30 June 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council is inviting applications from Irish traditional musicians for the position of ‘Sliabh Luachra Musician in Residence’. The area, which covers parts of Northwest Cork, East Kerry and West Limerick, is recognised nationally and internationally for its traditional Irish music, song, dance, poetry and culture.

The residency is supported by the Arts Offices of Cork County Council, Kerry County Council, Limerick City and County Council and The Arts Council. It is part of the Sliabh Luachra Music Trail project, a joint initiative to help develop, celebrate and promote the musical heritage of the region.

The residency aims to support performance, education and public awareness of the musical heritage of Sliabh Luachra by working with locally based musicians and cultural interest groups to develop opportunities for young people to learn and participate in the rich musical traditions of the area.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Frank O’Flynn, said, “The Musician in Residence programme demonstrates how, through positive collaboration between neighbouring councils, we can all work together to support music development, engagement with communities and arts practice in rural areas. As one of the greatest traditional music styles, Sliabh Luachra is known the world over. However, the practice of that great tradition in the Sliabh Luachra region is under pressure on many levels. This residency and the Music Trail project deliver on our commitment to support the musicians and organisations already working locally to preserve and promote the music of their areas.”

The initiative will help celebrate, preserve and promote Sliabh Luachra music and cultural heritage through a planned programme of activity. Previous Musician in Residence, Eoin O’Sullivan from Newmarket had an energising impact within the region, working with local festivals, organising sessions and working to encourage young people’s interest in their local musical heritage.

Applicants should preferably be practicing musicians with a strong understanding and practice of the musical style and repertoire of this region.

Application forms and full details of the position are available at www.corkcoco.ie or by emailing Cork County Council’s Arts Office at arts@corkcoco.ie. The closing date for applications is 5:00pm on Wednesday the 10th of July.