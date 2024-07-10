BUSINESS NEWS: Kinsale & District Lions Club appoint new president Cormac Fitzgerald

10 July 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

News in brief: Photos

New Kinsale Lions president Cormac Fitzgerald FCPA, is an accountant with over 25 years’ experience working with SMEs of all sectors. Cormac has spoken nationally and internationally on SME issues, and was a guest speaker at the ICA India International conference in India addressing over 2,500 accountants on the theme of Supporting SMEs in Ireland. Cormac is passionate about supporting business, entrepreneurs and growing SMEs. Cormac also advises a diverse range of private clients across leading brands and multiple sectors helping them in a business advisory capacity. Dealing with SMEs in multiple sectors at all stages of the business cycle be it start -up, growth or exit together with his team. Combined with his vast experience in business he enjoys working with SMEs in all sectors from healthcare to hospitality. Cormac chairs the SMP/SME committee of CPA Ireland and an active member of ISME.