New Cheese facility in Charleville to create 60 new jobs

10 July 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Local Fianna Fáil TD Michael Moynihan has said the new Cheestrings facility in Charleville, will significantly boost the local economy, create 60 new jobs, and enhance the company’s production capacity by 50%.

This expansion was made possible through the Government’s Capital Investment Scheme for the Agri-Food Processing Sector and the EU Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR)

Deputy Moynihan said, “The expansion of this Kerry Group facility is a monumental step forward for our community. This investment not only creates jobs in the Charleville locality but also underscores Fianna Fáil’s commitment in Government to supporting the agri-food sector, which is the backbone of our rural economy.”

The BAR fund, designed to aid the sectors most affected by Brexit, has been pivotal in this expansion. Ireland, as the most affected Member State, received over €1 billion from the fund, over 20% of the entire Reserve.

“The agri-food sector is our most important indigenous industry, providing 173,000 jobs and accounting for 10% of Irish exports,” added Michael Moynihan. “My colleagues and I in Fianna Fáil are fully committed to supporting farmers and food businesses, which are vital to the vitality of rural villages and towns across the country.

“We understand that the agri-food sector has faced significant challenges over recent years, including Brexit, COVID-19, new Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) regulations, market disruptions in the beef sector, and extreme weather events. Despite these hurdles, the sector has shown remarkable resilience.

“We know that farm families and food businesses are the heartbeat of rural Ireland. We will work tirelessly to improve farm incomes, protect family farms for future generations, and drive innovation in land management to reduce emissions. Our goal is to build on Ireland’s reputation for producing high-quality, sustainable produce with minimal environmental impact.”

The Government has emphasised rural development as a key priority, ensuring that regional towns and villages serve as hubs of sustainable development for thriving hinterlands.

“Rural development is at the forefront of our priorities. The preliminary census results for 2022 show population growth in all counties for the first time ever. Employment is up across the country, and we are investing more money than ever before in rural communities.”

“The opening of this new facility in Charleville marks a significant milestone in the ongoing development and support of Ireland’s agri-food sector and rural economy. The future of rural Ireland looks bright, with continued investment and progressive actions ensuring sustainable growth and prosperity.”