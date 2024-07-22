Ireland set to Embark on a New Era Under Hallgrimsson

22 July 2024

By Roger Kennedy

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) spent the past eight months searching for a manager to replace Stephen Kenny following his departure in November 2023.

Interim boss John O’Shea has overseen things in recent months, but the FAI chose to look elsewhere for a permanent replacement for Kenny.

Former Iceland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson has been appointed and his primary task is to guide Ireland to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The Odds Are Against Hallgrimsson

Hallgrimsson brings a unique blend of experience and tactical nous to Ireland after leading Iceland to unprecedented heights during his tenure.

His arrival is a significant boost to Ireland’s chances of taking one of the 14 European qualifying slots for the 2026 World Cup.

The odds are definitely not in his favour with bookmakers rating Ireland as 1000/1 shots to lift the prestigious trophy. However, qualification should be possible.

Hallgrimsson has previously guided Iceland and Jamaica to major tournaments and will be eager to repeat the trick with Ireland.

Given his previous track record, betting sites on the Emerald Isle will likely be inundated with punters willing to back Ireland to qualify for the tournament.

Hallgrimsson was the joint head coach of Iceland alongside Lars Lagerback when the nation of less than 400,000 people upset the odds to reach the 2016 European Championship.

Iceland subsequently shocked the world when they came back from an early goal down and eliminated favourites England in the round of 16 to reach the quarter-final.

Hallgrimsson has already shown that he can lead countries to international tournaments and get them to punch above their weight. His Iceland side was dogged, passionate and organised, and worked hard to outmuscle England.

Irish fans will be hoping that Hallgrimsson can get the same tune out of Ireland when they face the Three Lions in the Nations League in September.

When Hallgrimsson took sole charge of Iceland, he led them to their first-ever appearance at the World Cup in 2018. They crashed out in the group stage, but qualifying was an achievement.

Hallgrimsson’s stint with Jamaica was short-lived, but he guided them to their 2024 Copa America appearance, even though it ended in group stage elimination.

He had previously steered Jamaica to the 2023 Gold Cup semi-finals and a third-place finish in the last CONCACAF Nations League.

Hallgrimsson’s proven ability to overachieve, coupled with Ireland’s passionate fanbase and potential talent pool, creates a promising foundation.

If he can replicate his Icelandic success by instilling a solid defensive structure and fostering a winning mentality, Hallgrimsson could be a game-changer for Ireland.

Hallgrimsson’s priorities ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Hallgrimsson played a 3-4-2-1 formation with Jamaica, which mirrors the set-up O’Shea chose during his interim stint, and this continuity will be helpful.

The new manager will prioritise persuading O’Shea to accept a role as his assistant before finding other coaches to join his backroom staff.

The former Manchester United defender is crucial because he knows the players and will be able to steer Hallgrimsson in the right direction.

Hallgrimsson has been talking up Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson, who will likely lead the line and spearhead Ireland’s 2026 World Cup hopes.

The former Bohemians forward struggled last term, but Irish fans expect the youngster to put his second-season struggles behind him and recapture his groove.

Hallgrimsson must also give last season’s Championship top scorer Sammie Szmodics a chance to shine with Ireland over the next couple of years.

Kenny inexplicably underutilised the Blackburn Rovers forward, but he could play a pivotal role in getting the best out of Ferguson.

If Hallgrimsson can get Ferguson and Szmodics firing, Ireland would have a much better chance of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 2002.