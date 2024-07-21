Zero social and affordable homes built in County Cork so far this year

21 July 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

This week’s release of delivery statistics for social and affordable homes show that this Government is not treating the housing crisis with the urgency that it deserves, according to Holly Cairns, Social Democrats leader and TD for Cork South West.

“Not a single social, affordable purchase, or cost rental home was built in Cork County in Quarter 1 of this year. And Cork City has not fared much better, with a grand total of just 7 affordable purchase homes built.

“Only 158 social homes were built in the entire country in Q1 of this year, nowhere near what is needed to meet the Government’s annual target of 9,300. A target which is itself lower than what the construction sector can achieve, and far below what is needed.

“The Government is on track to miss targets for affordable housing and cost rental housing this year again also. With only 32 affordable purchase homes, and 24 cost rental homes delivered so far this year, well short of the promised 6,400 by the years end.

“The housing crisis is devastating lives across Cork. Every week in my office, I hear from people who are experiencing or are at risk of homelessness, from grown adults with children who have been forced to move back into their elderly parents homes, and from young people who see no future for themselves in their communities – or in Ireland at all.

“This is the single biggest issue facing the country, but we have been let down again and again by Fianna Fáil when it comes to the delivery of social and affordable housing.

“There are so many steps the Government could be taking to speed up delivery of housing in Cork. They could use Compulsory Purchase Orders to acquire development land; provide early-stage finance to Approved Housing Bodies to get projects off the ground; and introduce a specific zoning for affordable housing.

“But every time we put these solutions to the Government, they are dismissed out of hand and voted down.

“The lack of urgency and commitment to the delivery of social and affordable housing delivery is locking a generation out of housing.

“A general election, a new Government and a new housing plan is now the only way of turning the tide on this crisis.”