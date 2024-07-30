Kinsale RNLI rescues kayaker who gets into difficulty off Hangman’s Point

30 July 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Kinsale RNLI rescued a kayaker on Saturday afternoon who was stuck on the rocks off the eastern side of the outer harbour, known as Hangman’s Point, between the popular tourist spots of Kinsale and Oysterhaven.

The volunteer crew were requested to launch their inshore lifeboat at 3.11pm on Saturday, (27 July) by the Irish Coast Guard.

Weather conditions were described as good at the time with a force 2 south-westerly wind, a slight sea swell and an ebbing tide.

The lifeboat helmed by Lenny Fourie and with crew members Felix Miller and Finn Bowen onboard made their way to the scene where on arrival, they observed the casualty had managed to swim ashore after capsizing their kayak. One of the crew swam ashore to the casualty who was cold and grazed from the rocks but otherwise safe and well. She was the safely transferred onto to the lifeboat along with their fellow paddler. They were brought back to Kinsale RNLI lifeboat station at approximately 5pm. The crew returned to the scene to retrieve the kayak to prevent it from being a potential hazard.

The lifeboat was requested to launch once again last night (Monday 29 July) at 8.44pm following a report of an injured walker along the rocks at Sandycove. The lifeboat crew responded and assisted the Coast Guard and National Ambulance Service who brought the casualty to safety.

Speaking after the first call out, Kinsale RNLI Helm Lenny Fourie said: ‘We would like to commend the paddlers for not going out alone and for carrying a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch so that they could raise the alarm when they got into difficulty.

‘As the summer continues, we would remind people to go prepared like these paddlers, always wear a personal flotation device appropriate to the activity you are doing. It is also helpful to label all your equipment with your details so if it is lost or found drifting, the Coast Guard can check you are safe. Should you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’