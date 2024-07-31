Franciscan Well’s “Beerfest” will take place during Cork on a Fork 2024 foodie festival

31 July 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Franciscan Well is thrilled to announce its upcoming ‘Beerfest,’ a series of dynamic events scheduled from August 15th to 18th, coinciding with the esteemed Cork on a Fork 2024 foodie festival.

Franciscan Well’s ‘Beerfest’ is set to celebrate the craft, culture, and vibrant spirit of Cork, offering attendees an immersive journey through the essence and history of the locally brewed beer. Each day of the series will feature events designed to delight beer enthusiasts and food lovers alike.

From hands-on pizza-making workshops, exclusive behind-the-scenes brewery tours, distinct craft beer and food pairings, to sampling limited-edition brews, attendees will experience an unforgettable experience that highlights Franciscan Well’s innovation and rich Cork heritage, alongside Cork’s dynamic food scene.

Speaking about the launch, Chris Cook, Head brewer at Franciscan Well commented: “We are delighted to launch Beerfest in Cork City. This series of events not only highlights our commitment to crafting exceptional local-brewed beers here at the Brewery, but also invites everyone to experience the passion and creativity that defines Franciscan Well”.

Michael Sheehan, part owner of Franciscan Well’s Brewpub, has been an integral part of Franciscan Well for 11 years. He says “It’s great to witness Franciscan Well’s enduring celebration. We cherish our strong ties to Cork, and Beerfest is a great opportunity to make new experiences for the community. We look forward to welcoming guests to our brewery and brewpub for a weekend filled with great beer, delicious food, and lively festivities.”

Tickets for the Beerfest activities can be purchased from Eventbrite here and vary in price.

For more information, visit www.franciscanwell.ie or follow @franciscanwell on social media. Franciscan Well encourages responsible drinking and is exclusively available to those aged 18 and over. Visit www.drinkaware.ie for further details.

Beerfest Highlights:

Pizza-Making 101

Thursday, August 15th, at Franciscan Well Brewery & Brewpub, 14 North Mall Cork

Learn to craft the perfect pizza from scratch with a master pizzaiolo from Pompeii Pizza. Enjoy your freshly baked pizza paired with a complimentary Franciscan Well beer.

Strictly over 18s only.

Brewery Tours at Franciscan Well

Thursday, August 15th, at Franciscan Well on the Docklands

From 5pm – 7pm

Go behind the scenes at the brewery to taste craft beers and hear stories from the Brew Masters.

Free admission.

Strictly over 18s only.

Exclusive Six Course Tasting Menu at Woodford

Friday, August 16th, at Woodford

From 6pm and 8pm

Join us for a unique tasting menu created with Franciscan Well beers. Live entertainment and Franciscan Well sampling from 9pm – 10pm.

€45 per person (Includes 6 course menu tasting & sampling of Franciscan Well Beer)

Strictly over 18s only.

Docklands Series

Saturday, August 17th, The Liberty

The launch of a limited-edition Raspberry Weisse and collaborative series to celebrate Cork on a Fork. Enjoy Raspberry Weisse sampling and live experiences.

Strictly over 18s only.

Tom Barry’s Ice Cream Sunday

Sunday, August 18th, at Tom Barry’s

From 4pm – 6pm

Taste delicious ice cream made with Franciscan Well’s key range. Enjoy a pizza and a pint of Franciscan Well beer throughout the afternoon