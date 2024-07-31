Over 65,000 Passengers To Travel Through Cork Airport This August Bank Holiday Weekend

31 July 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork Airport is preparing to welcome over 65,000 passengers this August Bank Holiday weekend, with Friday, August 2 anticipated to be the busiest day. Passenger traffic this August Bank Holiday weekend is up 5% compared with the same weekend last year. With an abundance of festivals and events taking place across Cork and the South of Ireland, including the LGBT+ Pride Festival in Cork, the Spraoi International Street Arts Festival and All Together Now music festival in Waterford, a busy weekend for inbound tourists is expected.

Overall passenger traffic at Cork Airport is up 11% year to date, compared to the same period last year. Cork Airport is on course for another record-breaking year with a total of 3 million passengers expected in 2024. Passengers flying on continental European routes are up significantly on 2023 with 21% more passengers flying to/from Spain; 23% more flying to/from Germany; 21% more flying to/from France and 12% more flying to/from Portugal.

Tara Finn, Head of Aviation Business Development and Communications at Cork Airport said: “With passenger numbers tracking ahead of 2023 levels, we have seen remarkable performance on our routes from our key source markets this summer. Traffic flying between Ireland and Spain, Germany, France, and Portugal have all seen a marked increase, which is very positive for both inbound and outbound tourism. Our new services have also been experiencing very strong demand. August is typically one of our busiest months of the year and I am confident that the same level of demand for services at Cork Airport will remain strong throughout the coming month. All the team at Cork Airport look forward to welcoming the many tens of thousands of passengers, whether arriving or departing, over the August Bank Holiday weekend.”

For those travelling this August Bank Holiday weekend, Cork Airport has set out five helpful travel tips to ensure passengers have a smooth and hassle-free airport experience:

Arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes before your scheduled flight departure time. Allow ample time if you are checking-in at the airport or checking in a bag. For Aer Lingus and Ryanair passengers, convenient self-service bag drop kiosks are available for passengers use. If you have liquids/gels/pastes in your hand luggage, make sure they are less than 100ml and are contained in a single, clear, plastic bag. (Remember, one bag per passenger!) At security screening, remove any liquids/gels/pastes and any large electronic items (laptops, tablets, games consoles etc.) from your hand luggage and place in a tray provided. Use our handy WhatsApp flight information feature to receive real-time flight information direct to your phone. The feature can be accessed on the “Departures” or “Arrivals” pages on corkairport.com.

With high demand for car parking at this time of year, passengers travelling from Cork Airport over the coming month and thereafter are advised to book their car parking in advance on corkairport.com.