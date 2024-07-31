MALLOW: Former Dairygold offices transformed into Social Housing Apts

31 July 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Property News

Meitheal Architects, has announced the completion of the conservation, refurbishment, and redevelopment of the former Dairygold offices at West End in Mallow Town Centre. The project, which was acquired by Focus Housing Association, represents a significant achievement in sustainable urban renewal and adaptive reuse.

The project involved a partial change of use to residential, resulting in the creation of 13 dual-aspect apartment units that will be used for social homes with the Focus Housing Association. These comprise of two studio apartments, six one-bedroom units, and five two-bedroom units, catering to a variety of living arrangements.

Three internally connected Protected Structures dating back to circa 1850 were sensitively restored in an Architectural Conservation Area. The redevelopment retained the characteristic external appearance of the structures while integrating contemporary interiors with original features, showcasing a commitment to sustainability and modern convenience.

Patrick O Toole, Managing Director of Meitheal Architects, said: “The redevelopment of the former Dairygold offices into a vibrant residential and administrative space is an excellent example of our expertise in re-use and re-adaptation projects, restoring older buildings into modern social housing. An integral piece of Mallow’s architectural heritage was restored while providing functional and sustainable solutions, creating spaces that serve the community’s needs effectively. We are delighted to hand over this beautifully restored and thoughtfully redeveloped property to Focus Housing Association.”

The redevelopment includes attic storage space and an office for the building management team, ensuring both residents and staff benefit from modern facilities. Vehicular access was restored via the shared archway between the buildings, providing private car parking space at the rear of the property, enhancing convenience for residents.

The completion of this project underscores Meitheal Architects’ expertise in urban regeneration and adaptive reuse, adding to their extensive portfolio of successful projects across Ireland.