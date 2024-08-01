Cork Hotel installs EV chargers

1 August 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Fota Island Resort the latest destination to partner with the EV and Solar energy solutions company ePower, a market leader in the provision of renewable energy solutions, has reached a

milestone in its expansion, having now teamed up with over 50 hotels to install EV chargers on site for staff and guests.

The Five Star Fota Island Resort in County Cork is the latest hotel to team up with ePower; there are now six dual AC chargers on site, plus a180KW Dual socket DC charger, the fastest of its kind in the east Cork area. The 12 charge points are now available for hotel guests and members of the public to use while they enjoy the resort’s many amenities. The hotel is a gateway to many attractions in East Cork, including the world famous Fota Wildlife Park, which is a short walk away.

Commenting on this latest milestone, CEO of ePower, John O’ Keeffe said: “We’re delighted to have partnered with Fota Island Resort, for the installation of our EV chargers on site. Fota is a beautiful location that places great emphasis on sustainability, It’s a great addition to our other partner hotels all around Ireland. With the demand for greener transport solutions growing all the time, we are really well placed to support the travel and tourism industry as they cater to a growing number of EV drivers.”

Finola Twomey, Director of Revenue, Sales and Marketing, Fota Island Resort and The Kingsley said: “It made perfect sense to partner with a company with such a wealth of experience in our sector, the charging solutions we have in place through ePower serve our guests perfectly with a mix of fast and overnight charging. Ideal for those who drop in for lunch or a meeting as well as the guests that are staying with us.” ePower’s partnerships with Irish hotels is among a number of key developments for the company; among its recent other initiatives was the the installation of its EV chargers at five Irish Rail / Iarnrod Eireann stations across the country, along with locations at the Environmental Protection Agency and renewable energy firm Ørsted. It also opened its first Dublin base in Ballymount, in response to growing demand for its services.