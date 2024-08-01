Graham Norton Would be the Ideal Host for a Price is Right Reboot

1 August 2024

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

Graham Norton is arguably the most famous Irishman in the entertainment industry, and the perfect host to ensure any show posts competitive viewing figures. He recently headed the reboot of the Wheel of Fortune, which was met with widespread approval from viewers.

In the age of game show reboots, the Price is Right could be the next on the agenda for a revival. Norton could be the ideal presenter to get that show off the ground and ensure that it appeals to various viewing demographics.

Perfect Time to Reboot Price is Right

The Price is Right is one of the most legendary game shows of all time, but it hasn’t been regularly on air in the UK since 2006. However, some of its popular side games, such as Plinko, still live on in today’s entertainment industry.

Indeed, Plinko Go has become one of the most popular offerings in the iGaming industry. The game evokes nostalgia in older players as it uses the same format as the Price is Right game, but it also has modern features to appeal to younger players. In the offering, a ball drops down a board of pegs and lands in a space at the bottom. If it contains a multiplier, the player receives that return on their bet.

Judging by the appeal of Plinko and similar games in popular culture, it seems like a return of the Price of Right would be a hit. There are also other reasons why it could be successful, especially with someone like Norton at the helm.

Norton Recently Led Wheel of Fortune Comeback

There’s no doubt that having a major household name on board is an excellent way to bring a series back for modern audiences. Norton recently led the Wheel of Fortune revival on ITV1 and ITVX, and the Irish Post noted how the chat show star relished the opportunity to host such an iconic game show.

With Norton clearly happy with his time on the Wheel of Fortune, he may want to head other reboots in the future. It could be argued that the Price of Right is equally as iconic, and a show that audiences of today would savour.

The Era of Game Show Revivals

There have been various reboots of much-loved game shows in recent years, meaning that it’s highly likely that there will be a Price if Right revival at some point. One of the most successful renewals was Who Wants to be a Millionaire, which has flourished with Jeremy Clarkson in the hotseat.

Deal or No Deal is another example of a rebooted game show that came back in a slightly new format with a fresh host. Stephen Mulhern now presents the famous box opening game, and it has been a hit with viewers.

If you were to choose a dream host to bring back a show as legendary as The Price is Right, Norton would be in consideration. With the presenter having enjoyed his time fronting the Wheel of Fortune, he could potentially revive another classic.