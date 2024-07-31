CORK SOUTH WEST: Fine Gael will run Senator Tim Lombard and Councillor Noel O’Donovan in next General Election

31 July 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Fine Gael selects Senator Tim Lombard and Councillor Noel O’Donovan to contest Cork South-West constituency in General Election

Senator Tim Lombard and Councillor Noel O’Donovan have been selected by Fine Gael to represent the party in the Cork South-West constituency at the next general election.

They were selected at tonight’s convention at the Parkway Hotel, Dunmanway which was chaired by Deputy John Paul Phelan.

Fine Gael has now selected 28 General Election candidates in 17 constituencies.

Senator Tim Lombard said, “I am absolutely delighted to have been selected to represent Fine Gael in Cork South-West. With 21 years of political experience and having served as a Senator since 2016, I believe I have the experience, knowledge, and enthusiasm to represent the people of Cork South-West as their TD.

“I have consistently advocated for the people of Cork South-West on farming and sustainable agriculture, and I promise to continue fighting for the farming community on nitrates derogation, VAT refunds for farmers, the fodder crisis, and ash dieback.

“I will also continue my advocacy for special education and the provision of services for adults and children with learning differences across the constituency.

“I look forward to engaging with residents across Cork South-West to ask them for their number one vote.”

Councillor Noel O’Donovan said, “It is an honour to have been selected this evening to contest the General Election for Fine Gael in Cork South-West.

“I am committed to bringing a fresh perspective to address the issues facing our local community and intend to work tirelessly to get back a Fine Gael seat in Cork South-West.

“I will be a strong advocate for our indigenous industries of farming and fishing, supporting local businesses, and continuing our progress on housing, especially advocating for first time buyers.

“As a former member of An Garda Siochana, I promise to work with families and communities across Cork South-West to address the challenges of anti-social behaviour and will prioritise law and order.

“From my experience as a councillor, I know I can represent the interests of the people of Cork South-West in Dáil Éireann and I look forward to beginning my campaign.”