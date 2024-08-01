Fota Wildlife Park Announces Two New Meerkat Pups

1 August 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Fota Wildlife Park is delighted to announce the arrival of two new meerkat (Suricata suricatta) pups to mother, Biggy, who gave birth on June 22, 2024.

Biggy, born on March 17, 2021, arrived from DierenPark Zoo in the Netherlands along with her sister Missy in May 2023. She was paired with the resident male meerkat, Snaggle, and successfully produced a previous litter of three pups last September, called Bing, Biggles, and Bundi.

Lead Ranger, Teresa Power said, “Biggy had been closely monitored by the animal care team for possible pregnancy after a noticeable weight gain in May. On the morning of June 22, when Biggy and Snaggle did not come out for breakfast, we suspected that Biggy had given birth in an underground burrow, a common birthing practice for meerkats”.

Over the following days, Biggy was seen intermittently, coming out for food while the rest of the meerkat group took turns babysitting the newborns. On July 7, the two pups were seen out in their habitat, surrounded by the entire meerkat group, showcasing the strong familial bonds and communal care that meerkats are known for.

The pups had been thriving on their mother’s milk and started eating solid food on July 21st and are becoming increasingly active and independent. The meerkat group remains vigilant and protective, ensuring the young ones are safe and well cared for as they explore their new environment.

The arrival of these new pups is a testament to the healthy and thriving meerkat community we have here at Fota Wildlife Park. We invite the public to come and see our growing meerkat family and help us choose names for the two pups, whose genders are yet unknown, via the form on our blog at www.fotawildlife.ie/news.”

The meerkat is a member of the mongoose family. It is a social and curious animal that lives underground in groups called mobs, gangs or clans. Much of its time is spent digging and foraging for food including insects, roots, eggs, small reptiles and scorpions – the meerkat is immune to scorpions’ venom, unlike humans.

While pack members are feeding in the wild, at least one of the mob will be on guard, standing on its back legs and watching for predators such as eagles, foxes or jackals. Should any danger arise, an alarm call will alert the entire group who will then quickly venture underground.

Fota Wildlife Park is a conservation charity whose vision is to inspire people to understand and conserve the biodiversity of our natural world. Fota Wildlife Park is asking the public to help name the two meerkat pups to be in with a chance to win one of two conservation annual passes, entries only via the form on www.fotawildlife.ie/news.

Fota Wildlife Park is open daily from 9.30 am, for more information on planning a visit, ticket prices, annual passes and how to book visit www.fotawildlife.ie.