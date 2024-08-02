Dairygold Co-Op Superstores is delighted to sponsor the 2024 Cork County Hurling Championships, for the 5th year in a row

2 August 2024

By Mary Bermingham

Dairygold Co-Op Superstores, acknowledging the importance of sport to the communities it operates in, is delighted to sponsor the 2024 Cork County Hurling Championships for the fifth year in a row.

The launch event was held in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh and attended by players from Clubs across the County. All teams will battle it out in the coming weeks for the prestigious title of Cork County champions, at a number of different grades.

With Cork hurling experiencing a resurgence, this year’s Co-Op Superstores Cork County Hurling Championships are set to be full of excitement for local sports enthusiasts. The Championships will begin next weekend with games throughout the County.

At this year’s launch, Cork County GAA Chairperson Pat Horgan said, “We are delighted to welcome Co-Op Superstores to Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the launch of our 2024 Co-Op Superstores Cork County Hurling Championships. It is great to have Dairygold Co-Op Superstores on board as sponsors and we’re very grateful for their continued support and look forward to an exciting championship season.”

Also speaking at the launch, Liam O’Flaherty, General Manager, Dairygold Agribusiness, said, “Dairygold Co-Op Superstores is delighted to continue as sponsors of Cork County Hurling Championships for our fifth season. With eighteen Stores across County Cork, we are deeply rooted in Cork GAA and the Club Hurling Championships. I’m sure I speak for the majority when I say we’re looking forward to some exciting and intense hurling games ahead and we extend our best wishes to all of the competing clubs.”