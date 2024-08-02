Fatal Assault in Midleton,

2 August 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Gardaí in Midleton are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in her 20s following an incident at a domestic residence in Midleton, County Cork, on Friday, 2nd August 2024.

Shortly after 4:15 pm, Gardaí and Emergency Services responded to reports of an incident at an apartment off Main Street, Midleton. The woman was found at the scene with serious injuries and received emergency medical treatment but was pronounced deceased short time later.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda Station in the Southern Region.

The scene has been preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The local Coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified. An incident room has been established at Midleton Garda Station, and a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation. A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has also been assigned to support the family.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Additionally, they are appealing to those with camera footage, including dashcam recordings from motorists in the Connolly Street / Main Street areas of Midleton this afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station at 021-462 1550 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.