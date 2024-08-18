Star-studded line-up for Cork Podcast Festival

18 August 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork Podcast Festival and Cork Opera House are bringing a number of hugely popular podcasts to the venue this September, introducing: Conversations with Cornelius with Chris Kent, The Rebel Army Podcast Live, Left On Read, Young Hot Guys, Keep It Tight, The Blindboy Podcast, The Cinemile Podcast and Path To Power with Matt Cooper and Ivan Yates.

The second annual Cork Podcast Festival is scheduled to take place from September 4 -15 and this year’s exciting line up promises to offer a wide range of shows to entertain a diverse array of audiences. In addition to Cork Opera House’s scheduled live shows, podcasters across Ireland will come to play at venues across the city.

The first show to hit the Cork Opera House stage this year is Conversations with Cornelius with Chris Kent. The comedic duo come together to discuss topics such as: marriage, conspiracy theories and kids. Cornelius has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe and Kilkenny Cat Laughs festival, while Chris has opened for icons like Dylan Moran. This hilarious duo opens the Cork Podcast festival on Wednesday, September 4 at 8pm.

For Cork sports fans, join Aaron Howey and Stephen Ryan as they celebrate 40 years of Cork City FC. As a special instalment of the Rebel Army Podcast, the pair will interview Cork City legends over the past 40 years, taking place on September 5.

From the hopeless romantic internet sensations Left on Read is a realistic but hilarious take on dating in the modern world. Julie Haynes, (AKA Twins N’ Me) and Brenda Dennehy (AKA Brenda’s Bits), join forces to host their zeitgeist relationship show, sharing their dating disasters and giving real-life experience advice. There is never a dull moment with this duo, this show is an absolute must see on September 6.

Young Hot Guys are up-and-coming comedians, Shane Daniel Byrne, Tony Cantwell and Killian Sundermann – already online stars performing sketches and stand-up for their internet audience. Expect a cultured night of surreal humour of everyday situations, the Young Hot Guys are ones to keep an eye out for on September 8.

Keep it Tight is a quick-witted daring comedic show with Deirdre O’Kane and Emma Doran. Both took part in Amazon’s No.1 show, LOL Last one Laughing Ireland and this hysterical female duo talk about everything, from what delights them, to what enrages them, on September 12. On a different note, discussions will most likely focus on the up-coming General Election with Path To Power, featuring debates, laughs and captivating opinions with broadcasters Matt Cooper and Ivan Yates. This fascinating political podcast is live on September 13.

For film lovers The Cinemile Podcast is a must as Dave Corkery and Cathy Cullen document their film experiences and opinions on the newest blockbusters. Their insightful opinions and married couple bickering will be an evening of debates and eye-opening conversations, all on September 15 at 5:30pm.

To wrap up this year’s Cork Podcast Festival, global podcast sensation Blindboy returns to Cork Opera House. A best-selling author and with 40 million listeners, as well as a sold-out UK tour, Blindboy is an outspoken activist who uses his show as a safe space to speak out about anything and everything. Blindboy’s range reaches audiences everywhere, as he engages with his audience and entertains the whole night – no topic is taboo. He brings his live podcast to Cork Opera House on September 15.

Tickets for the Shows for Cork Podcast Festival are available from Box Office (021 4270022) or corkpodcastfestival.ie