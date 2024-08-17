Duhallow Choral Society seeking new members

17 August 2024
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
North Cork News
Duhallow Choral Society are excited to announce that the choir is back for rehearsals! They are offering two special taster nights for new members to come and experience what it’s like to sing with us. If you’ve ever considered joining, this is your perfect opportunity—come along and try it out!
Location – Culturlann MacAmhlaoibh, Church Street, Newmarket, Co. Cork, P51 D854
Dates – 03rd & 10th of September
Time – 7.15pm for new members, rehearsals start at 7.30pm