16 August 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Explore over 40 historic buildings in Cork and learn about the history of the city on guided street walking tours as Cork Heritage Open Day takes place on Saturday August 17th

Organised by Cork City Council in partnership with the Heritage Council, Cork Heritage Open Day takes place on Saturday August 17th and marks the start of National Heritage Week which runs in Cork until August 25th.

For one day only, over 40 historic and heritage buildings in Cork are inviting the public to visit their buildings for free. Cork Heritage Open Day is a celebration of the built heritage in the city and is a unique opportunity to explore buildings such as the Masonic Hall, Quaker Meeting House, Military Museum Collins Barracks, Carpenters Hall, Heineken Ireland, Cork Savings Bank, Backwater Artists Group and Riverstown House which are not usually open to the public.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Dan Boyle said

“I am delighted to see such a busy programme for Cork Heritage Open Day celebrating the fascinating heritage of Cork city. I commend all those involved especially the building owners and event organisers, who generously give their time free of charge and without whom this event simply would not happen”

Cork will celebrate its history in style as local historians take to the streets of Cork and deliver historical guided walking tours in locations such as Jewtown, Shandon, McCurtain Street, Douglas Street and the Middle Parish.

With over ten free walking tours taking place on Cork Heritage Open Day, discover the key geological locations in the city with Thomas Heising, enjoy a walking exploration of the shopping and business history of the VQ area with Danielle O’Donovan, learn about the history of Douglas Street and Red Abbey with David Ryan, take part in a musical walk of Cork’s Jewish history with Ruti Lachs and participate in a historic stroll through the Coal Quay with Michael O’Donovan.

The guided tours are not just limited to the city streets as Liam O’ hÚigín and Finbarr Barry will give a guided tour of St Joseph’s Cemetery on Tory Top Road and Tadhg O’ Connor will deliver a walk and talk through the Gunpowder Mill in Ballincollig.

To celebrate Cork Heritage Open Day, the LÉ Aoibhinn Naval Vessel will be docked in the Cork City Docks and it will be the ship’s first visit to Cork since its arrival into the Irish Naval Service. The LÉ Aoibhinn which is 55 meters in length with a top speed of 25 knots was acquired by the Irish Naval Service from the Royal New Zealand Navy in 2023.

Several free talks will also take place showcasing the history and people of Cork.

Adrian Mulligan who is part of the Frederick Douglass Group will give a walking tour and a talk on Frederick Douglass in the Imperial Hotel.

Shandon Area History Group will give a talk at Bells Field on the unique views from Audley Place and the rich history of the area.

Military Historian Gerry White will give a talk on the Siege of Cork in St Peter’s Cork.

Ciara Brett and John Sunderland will give a talk on recent archaeological excavations at 92 to 96 North Main Street.

Diarmuid O’ Drisceoil will give a talk on Cork, Blackrock and Passage Railway 1850 to 1932 in Cork City Library. This talk will also feature ISL Interpretation Services.

While all events are free of charge, some events must be booked in advance. See www.corkheritageopenday.ie for list of all events, those which require pre-booking and starting time and meeting points for all talks, guided tours of buildings and walking tours. See www.heritageweek.ie for list of all events taking place in Cork during National Heritage Week.