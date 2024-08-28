VIDEO: Oasis at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork City

28 August 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Oasis will reunite for a UK and Ireland tour next year, which will include two dates in Dublin’s Croke Park. The tour announcement comes more than a decade after the band split over a feud between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.

The group abruptly ‘disbanded’ in 2009 and many fans never gave up their hope of a reunion.

Oasis will play two dates in Croke Park on August 16 and 17 2025, the end of a 14-night tour.

The hotly awaited tickets will go on sale this Saturday August 31 at 8am Irish time through Ticketmaster.com

“This is it, this is happening”

Tickets on sale this Saturday 31st August (🇮🇪8AM IST / 🇬🇧9AM BST)

Dates:

Cardiff Principality Stadium – 4th/5th July

Manchester Heaton Park – 11th/12th/19th/20th July

London Wembley Stadium – 25th/26th July & 2nd/3rd August

Edinburgh Scottish Gas… pic.twitter.com/5hRQ3sJihb — Oasis (@oasis) August 27, 2024

Cork residents will recall that back in 1996 the band performed in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, here is a look back at that event