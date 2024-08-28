15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
28th August, 2024

VIDEO: Oasis at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork City

28 August 2024
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Oasis will reunite for a UK and Ireland tour next year, which will include two dates in Dublin’s Croke Park. The tour announcement comes more than a decade after the band split over a feud between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.

The group abruptly ‘disbanded’ in 2009 and many fans never gave up their hope of a reunion.

Oasis will play two dates in Croke Park on August 16 and 17 2025, the end of a 14-night tour.

The hotly awaited tickets will go on sale this Saturday August 31 at 8am Irish time through Ticketmaster.com

Cork residents will recall that back in 1996 the band performed in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, here is a look back at that event

