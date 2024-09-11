Uisce Éireann’s investment in Fermoy and Killavullen in County Cork removes water supplies from ‘at risk’ list

11 September 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Over 8,000 Uisce Éireann’s customers in Fermoy and Killavullen in County Cork will welcome the recent news that their water supply has been removed from the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) list of vulnerable water supplies.

Uisce Éireann recently completed upgrade works at Coolrue Water Treatment Plant (WTP) in Fermoy which now benefits 7,381 customers. This investment included an upgrade of the disinfection system to include UV treatment. In addition, an upgrade was completed of the pumping station to ensure greater efficiency while providing a more reliable and sustainable water supply.

Investment at the Killavullen Water Treatment Plant now benefits 791 customers and involved an essential upgrade to the disinfection system on site and the construction of a new temporary treated water reservoir. While this supply has been removed from the ‘at risk’ list the longer-term plan to ensure a resilient supply for Killavullen from the Mallow Water Treatment Plant is currently underway.

Deirdre O’Loughlin, Regional Drinking Water Compliance Manager at Uisce Éireann said: “At Uisce Éireann we are fully committed to identifying and addressing risks to drinking water quality. Our key focus remains the protection of public health through the provision of safe, clean and secure water supplies for local communities. The upgrades to both Cork water supplies ensures ongoing compliance with drinking water regulations and significantly reduces the risk of future water quality issues.”

Paul Cremin, Portfolio Manager at Uisce Éireann’s said: “It has been a privilege to deliver these critical projects to benefit over 8,000 people across the local communities of Fermoy and Killavullen. With the works now complete these projects ensure the continued delivery of safe, clean drinking water to local homes and businesses, now and into the future”.