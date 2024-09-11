11 September 2024

By Mary Bermingham

When It Comes to Your Breasts, It’s Important to Know Your Normal – says Dr Monica, Green Party Candidate for Cork South Central

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month approaches, Dr Monica Oikeh, a healthcare advocate and Green Party candidate for Cork South Central, is reminding the public of the importance of regular breast health checks and self-examinations.

Dr Monica Oikeh, File photo

“When it comes to your breasts, it is crucial to know your normal. This is something I regularly tell my patients, and I am glad they take it to heart,” said Dr. Monica.

Highlighting the importance of early detection in the fight against breast cancer, Oikeh noted, “When breast cancer is detected early, the chances of survival are significantly higher. Early detection can save lives, and the sooner it is caught, the better your prognosis.”

Oikeh urged women to attend their scheduled screenings through the BreastCheck program, which offers free breast cancer screenings for women aged 50 to 69 in Ireland. “You should receive an appointment once every two years. If you haven’t gotten one, please ring them up,” she advised.

She also stressed that self-examinations are a critical step for everyone, regardless of gender. “Everyone has breast tissue, so it’s important for everyone to do monthly self-breast exams. This helps you become familiar with your body and allows you to detect any changes that could be cause for concern.”

For those with concerns about their breast health, Oikeh encouraged them to contact their healthcare provider promptly.

“I’m also looking forward to seeing many of you out at the Breast Cancer Ireland Very Pink Run, which will take place at MTU on September 8th, 2024. It’s a great way to raise awareness and show support for the fight against breast cancer,” she added.