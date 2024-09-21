15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
21st September, 2024

CSO invites Cork people to complete first ever “online Census Pilot Survey”

21 September 2024
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

The CSO is calling on the people of Cork to make history this weekend by completing the first ever online Census Pilot Survey

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) is today (19 September 2024) calling on households in Cork to take part in the Census Pilot Survey on or before Census Pilot Survey Day, which takes place this Sunday, 22 September.

The decentralised CSO happens to be based in Cork, on the Skehard Road, near Mahon Point

This is an opportunity for householders in Cork who have been selected to take part in the Census Pilot Survey to fill out a census form online for the first time in Irish history. While this is a voluntary pilot survey that allows us to test new questions and new ways of filling out your census form, the responses and feedback will provide essential information to help us prepare for Census 2027.  Paper forms in both Irish and English are also available.

Letters of invitation have been sent to six selected locations around Cork, which are in parts of:

  • Ballincollig
  • Bishopstown/Curraheen
  • Douglas Road
  • Magazine Road
  • Turners Cross
  • Wilton.

“We are asking all householders who received letters of invitation to take part this weekend. Even if you haven’t received a letter, you can take part by visiting censuspilot.ie.”

