New Public Park in Cork City Centre

12 October 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Social Democrats Cllr and general election candidate Pádraig Rice has called on Cork City Council to explore the possibility of creating a new public park on Sullivans Quay on the site of the old Fás and Tax Offices, which were knocked six years ago.

Cllr Pádraig Rice said,

“I think the site of the old Fás and Tax Offices on Sullivans Quay would be a great location for a new public park.

“We need more open, green spaces in the city centre and this site has huge potential.

“The Fás and Tax Offices were knocked in 2018. The site has been vacant ever since. There was a plan to build a hotel on this site, but to the best of my knowledge, that planning application has now expired. We can’t let this site sit vacant and unused for another six years.

“I have tabled a motion at the City Council that calls on the executive to explore the options of leasing or purchasing this site to create a new public park for the people of Cork.

“We have to start making better use of vacant sites and derelict buildings across the city, if only in the medium term while new plans are being developed.

“If we are serious about addressing the challenges of climate change, we need far more green spaces, more trees and more areas that can absorb water when it floods.”

“We also need more play spaces. There is a lot of space on this site, and there is no reason why we can’t have a playground here.”