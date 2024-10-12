ALDI’s Cork Recruitment Campaign

12 October 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork is an important part of ALDI’s network with 27 stores and €73 million spend with 35 Cork-based suppliers last year

ALDI, Ireland’s market leading supermarket for pay, is running a recruitment campaign to fill more than 70 open roles in Cork.

The retailer, marking 25 years in business in Ireland this year, is looking to recruit new team members for its network of 27 Cork stores and its Mitchelstown distribution centre ahead of the busy Christmas period.

The open roles are a mix of both new jobs and backfill positions.

Employment Benefits

The starting rate for store assistants and warehouse operatives is a market-leading €14.80 per hour.

In addition to competitive pay, new recruits will have access to dedicated employee benefits and comprehensive wellbeing support. Moreover, ALDI prioritises career progression opportunities for its employees; with initiatives such as the Women in Leadership Programme, which focuses on improving opportunities for women to progress to leadership roles across the business.

Brian O’Shea, HR Director at ALDI Ireland, said:

“ALDI is dedicated to not only providing exceptional products and services to our customers but also creating a rewarding and supportive environment for our employees. Our commitment to offering market-leading pay, comprehensive benefits, and a focus on employee wellbeing underscores our belief in nurturing a motivated and fulfilled workforce.”

ALDI Ireland

The announcement comes as ALDI marks 25 years in Ireland in 2024. Since opening its first store in the country back in 1999, ALDI’s network has grown to 162 stores, bringing ALDI’s famed value and unbeatable prices to the communities it operates in. One of the largest retailers operating here, ALDI employ over 4,650 people across its 162-store network in Ireland. ALDI has invested more than €10 billion with Irish suppliers since 1999 and currently work with a network of more than 330 Irish businesses. The retailer spent more than €73 million with 35 Cork-based suppliers last year.

How to Apply

Recruitment across the country is currently underway for various roles, including positions at new stores as well as filling existing vacancies. ALDI encourages interested individuals to apply promptly as the company continues its expansion efforts and experiences heightened demand across its existing store network in preparation for the upcoming Christmas season.

Interested applicants can apply for open vacancies through www.aldirecruitment.ie.