MTU’s Dr Fiona Boyle Awarded Principal Fellow of Advance HE, a First for Munster Technological University

12 October 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Academic Dr Fiona Boyle, Head of Department of STEM and Director of the REEdI (Rethinking Engineering Education in Ireland) project, has been awarded the prestigious title of Principal Fellow of the Higher Education Academy (HEA), Advance HE. Dr Boyle is MTU’s first recipient of this distinguished recognition and one of only a select number in Ireland.

The Principal Fellowship is awarded to professionals who demonstrate sustained and effective strategic leadership in higher education, with extensive impact on high-quality learning. This accolade is reserved for individuals with a proven track record of innovation and strategic influence, transforming academic practices across institutions, disciplines, and professions. Dr Boyle’s leadership has shaped MTU’s approach to teaching and learning, particularly within the fields of engineering and STEM education, aligning with MTU’s mission to serve the educational needs of local, regional, and international communities.

Since commencing her work with MTU in 2018, Dr Boyle has led initiatives that have reshaped engineering education and extended into other disciplines. This has helped significantly enhance MTU’s capabilities, particularly through the development of advanced learning spaces, recruitment of engineering educators, and the establishment of a robust industry network. Her efforts have been recognised with the “Best Use of Educational Tech” award at the 2024 National Education Awards, solidifying her impact in enhancing the student learning experience through industry partnerships and innovative teaching strategies.

Speaking on the award, Dr Boyle said, “It is an incredible honour to be recognised as Principal Fellow by Advance HE. This achievement not only reflects my personal journey but also highlights the collective efforts of my teams at MTU. It reinforces the importance of collaboration, inclusivity, and responsiveness to industry needs in shaping the future of education.”

Dr Boyle’s leadership has secured over €15 million in funding for higher education initiatives at MTU and has driven the expansion of organisational capacity across the university. Her commitment to advancing STEM education is further exemplified by her outreach activities aimed at promoting diversity and inclusion, particularly in engineering fields.

Professor Joseph Walsh, Head of the School of STEM at MTU, praised Dr Boyle’s achievement, stating, “Fiona’s leadership has been instrumental in advancing the integration of industry collaboration, innovative educational technologies, and engineering education at MTU. Her recognition as Principal Fellow is a testament to her strategic vision and unwavering dedication to improving the student experience. We are immensely proud of Dr Boyle’s accomplishments, which reflect not only her personal success but also the collective growth of STEM at MTU.”

MTU President, Professor Maggie Cusack, expressed her congratulations, stating, “On behalf of the entire MTU community, I extend heartfelt congratulations to Dr Fiona Boyle on this remarkable achievement.”

MTU’s annual Advance HE Fellowship Celebration event will be held in December 2024, where Dr Boyle, along with other newly awarded fellows, will be formally acknowledged. This year, MTU celebrates one Principal Fellow, eight Senior Fellows, four Fellows, and one Associate Fellow, showcasing the University’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and leadership across its faculty.