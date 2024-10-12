Local Historian Dermot Lucey Honoured as Cork Person of the Month for September

12 October 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Dermot Lucey, a dedicated historian and educator whose profound contributions have enriched the cultural fabric of Ballincollig and its surrounding areas for over four decades, has been named Cork Person of the Month for September in recognition of the lasting impact of his work.

Dermot Lucey, the Secretary of the Muskerry Local History Society and Editor of its esteemed bi-annual Local History Journal, Times Past, has been a linchpin in the promotion and preservation of local history. His tireless efforts over 40 years have fostered a deep appreciation and understanding of history within the community, making significant strides in both educational and historical spheres.

“Recognising Dermot Lucey as the Cork Person of the Month for September is a testament to his outstanding dedication and contributions to the preservation and dissemination of local history,” stated Awards Organiser Manus O’Callaghan. “Dermot’s passion for history has left an indelible mark on our community, inspiring countless students and residents alike.”

Dermot’s journey began in the early 1980s when, while teaching at Ballincollig Community School, he spearheaded the establishment of a Local History Society. His students’ history projects garnered significant success, leading to the publication of their first journal in 1984, with Dermot as both mentor and editor. This success laid the foundation for the Muskerry Local History Society, which Dermot was instrumental in founding. The society’s bi-annual journals, brimming with rich historical insights, continue to thrive under his editorial guidance.

In addition to his editorial and mentoring roles, Dermot played a pivotal role in the preservation and development of the Gunpowder Mills, contributing to the creation of the Regional Park in Ballincollig. His advocacy for history extended to national platforms, including contributions to the “History of Cork” series in the Cork Examiner during the Cork 800 celebrations in 1985.

Dermot’s influence is also evident in his contributions to history education. As a lecturer on the Professional Masters of Education (PME) course at University College Cork (UCC) and a major adviser on secondary-level history curricula, he was a formidable advocate for maintaining history as a core subject at the Junior Certificate level. His lobbying efforts as Secretary of Cork History Teachers’ Association (Cork HTA) were instrumental in ensuring the subject’s continued prominence in secondary education.

This Association, while based in Cork, has a countrywide membership. Dermot contributed strongly to developing annual programmes of in-service lectures and workshops for history teachers and students. These programmes, along with a members-only access website for history teachers, proved hugely attractive and led to the expansion of Cork HTA to over 1,000 members.

Throughout his career, Dermot has authored several market-leading history textbooks, including Making History, Modern Europe and the Wider World, and The Past Today. His work has been described as synonymous with history education in Ireland, a testament to his enduring impact on the field.

Former Lord Mayor Cllr Kieran McCarthy, said: “Enormous work was pursued in the late 1980s and early 1990s by history teacher Dermot Lucey of Ballincollig Community School, who encouraged his students to document the changing village of Ballincollig in the twentieth century. That work culminated in a number of annual historical journals that shine a light on people, events, and transformations within Ballincollig over the century.”

Dermot’s name will now go forward alongside the other monthly winners for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year at the annual Gala Awards Lunch in January, 2025.