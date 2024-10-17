Rory Gallagher’s Iconic Guitar is Coming Home

17 October 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Fender Stratocaster secured for National Museum of Ireland with support from Live Nation Gaiety Ltd

Following the sale today at auction in London of Rory Gallagher’s Fender Stratocaster, Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, expressed her appreciation of the special effort made to ensure the guitar will return to Ireland on a permanent basis and be on exhibition for music enthusiasts and the general public in acknowledgement of a pioneering musician and iconic performer.

The guitar has been purchased by Live Nation Gaiety Ltd with a view to donation to the National Museum of Ireland under Section 1003 of the Taxes Consolidation Act, 1997. This follows prior contacts and discussions between the Department, the NMI and the purchaser, ahead of the significant auction of the legendary guitarist’s instruments and items today. The purchase agreement ensures the famous Strat will now be preserved in the ownership of the state, and made available to view for the public and Rory Gallagher’s fans around the world.

Minister Martin said:

“I am absolutely delighted that Rory’s guitar is coming home to Ireland. My Department has been working closely with the National Museum to bring this about. The successful acquisition, in association with the NMI, is hugely welcome. Since the sale of the Rory Gallagher collection was announced, I have shared in the enthusiasm of the nation, and music fans in particular, that Rory’s iconic guitar would be secured as an inspirational addition to our national heritage collection and a testimonial to his many achievements. Rory Gallagher was instrumental in establishing Ireland on a global stage as a centre for rock music. Rory achieved success around the world with his authentic blues based style and was beloved by fans for his many albums and legendary live performances.

“The generous donation to the museum will not only allow the famous instrument to be protected for future generations and musicians, but will also attract visitors from far and wide. I look forward to hearing more of the museum’s plans to showcase the famous Strat, which I understand will include Cork, where the legendary musician grew up.”