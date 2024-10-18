Irish Government’s Gambling Regulation Bill Amendment to Keep Online Casino Bonuses

18 October 2024

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

The Irish government’s Gambling Regulation Bill has been making its slow journey to becoming law since its introduction in late 2022. The draft recently had an amendment added by Toiseach Simon Harris, causing controversy among senators.

The amendment altered the language to allow online operators to continue offering customers incentives including free bets and bonuses. Junior Justice Minister James Brown went on to explain that the amendment took into account the uphill struggle they would face in banning all inducements.

Casino and poker expert Daniel Smyth explained that many leading European casinos offer new and existing customers generous bonuses. This can be a great way to capture the attention of consumers in a competitive market and stop them from looking elsewhere after signing up.

Online gamblers can expect a variety of bonus types to choose from including welcome bonuses that provide new players with deals for signing up, depositing funds into their new account, and playing.

No deposit bonuses have also enjoyed popularity and give players a way to test sites without spending. Free spins are a similar incentive but have terms where the free portion of the bet must be played through a certain number of times.

Cashback offers can give gamblers an opportunity to recoup some of their losses as a form of consolation, while loyalty rewards can earn players different perks based on their activity and how much they spend.

Many casinos use state-of-the-art AI technology to learn more about individual player preferences. This can help them create tailored deals for each customer. However, under the new Irish legislation, promotions must be available to all consumers.

This change in regulations will see tailored deals based on data gathered by sites or any other preference removed. Instead, a return to blanket offers available to all customers will make a return.

Ireland’s online gambling industry is expected to reach over €1.1 billion by the end of 2024. The industry is also expected to achieve a steady annual growth with football, racing, and online casino games and slots all contributing.

Despite the lucrative industry contributing to the Irish economy, there are still legislators who have called for a return to the original terms of the Gambling Regulation Bill that would see all inducements banned. Senator Lynn Roane has been outspoken in her condemnation, citing the national lottery, alcohol, and tobacco industries as examples where offers have been banned.

Roane’s own attempted amendment Bill to reinstate the ban failed to gather enough support and was defeated by 17 votes to 5. This means that the Gambling Regulation Bill is finally nearing its implementation and could become law before the end of the year.

This will be great news to online gambling operators who will be permitted to offer incentives to their customers, although these offers will be generalised with deals tailored to users’ betting habits no longer allowed. Punters will be hoping that the luck of the Irish kicks in if they decide to take up any of the new deals that will be on offer.