Cork City businesses invited to participate in the ‘Leave a Light On’ Campaign

18 October 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

As the winter months draw near and the nights grow longer, Cork City Council and Cork Business Association (CBA) have announced a ‘Leave a Light On’ Campaign, an initiative aimed at enhancing safety and fostering a sense of community in the city centre.

The campaign, part of Cork City Council’s ongoing Night Time Economy Strategy, responds to public feedback highlighting safety as a top concern for both residents and visitors enjoying the city after dark.

“This simple, yet impactful, initiative encourages businesses to leave at least one light on during the evening hours, brightening the streets and making the city feel more welcoming for those working or spending time in Cork City.” said Fiona Colllins, Cork’s Night Time Economy Advisor.

“We are delighted to partner with Cork’s Night Time Economy to roll out this initiative to members as we continue to strive to become the safest city,” said President of CBA Aaron Mansworth.

Running from mid-October 2024 to mid-January 2025, the ‘Leave a Light On’ campaign calls on city centre businesses to keep a light on until midnight or 1 am during the winter period. By doing so, businesses will contribute to a safer and more vibrant night-time environment, reinforcing Cork’s sense of community and safety.

Recognising the importance of sustainability, the campaign encourages the use of energy-efficient lighting. Many businesses now use LED lights, which are both cost-effective and environmentally friendly. The campaign stresses that it’s not about keeping all lights on, but about leaving a single light on to help light up the streets while keeping energy consumption low.

How to Get Involved

Businesses interested in participating can show their support by simply leaving a light on in their storefronts. We’re all aware of the extra energy costs that this could add to businesses, so participating businesses will be offered a subsidy of €250 (inc VAT). Businesses can apply on www.corkbusiness.ie, or by emailing info@corkbusiness.ie Funds are limited, so apply quickly to be included!

The campaign also encourages participants to share photos of their illuminated businesses on social media, tagging Cork City Council and CBA using the hashtags #LeaveALightOnCork, #NightTimeEconomyCork, #NTECork

Fiona Collins said, “I look forward to walking through the city centre and seeing Cork’s streets come alive with light during these colder, darker months.

Let’s come together to light up Cork City this winter and ensure it remains a safe and welcoming place for all. www.corkbusiness.ie