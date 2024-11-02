2 November 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The US state of Indiana is inland but has rail links

The Port of Cork Company (PoCC) and Ports of Indiana have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the development of an inaugural Ireland-to-Indiana express container shipping service, and to collaborate on economic, environmental and technology initiatives.

This MoU presents a valuable opportunity to connect Cork with the only container service transporting entirely on water to the Chicago market, providing access to Cork via rail network to major logistics hubs on both the East and West Coasts of the United States. This development represents a strategic opportunity for Ireland to expand its trade footprint in the U.S., with potential economic benefits for the Irish economy.

Ireland is currently the number one importer to the U.S. state of Indiana, with shipments valued at $20.9 billion (€19.3 billion) for 2023. The primary goods traded between Ireland and Indiana are pharmaceuticals and organic chemicals, both key exports for Ireland and major imports for Indiana, home to global pharmaceutical leader Eli Lilly.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Governor of Indiana, Eric J. Holcomb, Indiana Secretary of Commerce, David Rosenberg, and Ports of Indiana CEO, Jody Peacock, along with the Mayor of the County of Cork, Joe Carroll, and Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork City, Cllr. Honore Kamegni, Donal Crowley, Interim CEO at the Port of Cork Company and Conor Mowlds, Chief Commercial Officer at the Port of Cork Company, and Conor Healy, CEO at Cork Chamber.

The MoU outlines three distinctive areas for collaboration:

Economic and Port Development Strategies: Both port authorities will focus on developing container trade to support key industries including pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, semiconductors, clean energy, life sciences, and agriculture.

Both port authorities will focus on developing container trade to support key industries including pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, semiconductors, clean energy, life sciences, and agriculture. Decarbonisation Initiatives: Exploring the opportunity to develop a ‘Green Shipping Route’ from Ireland to Indiana that will aim to significantly reduce carbon emissions versus traditional supply chain routings.

Exploring the opportunity to develop a ‘Green Shipping Route’ from Ireland to Indiana that will aim to significantly reduce carbon emissions versus traditional supply chain routings. Port Security and Technology Integration: Cooperation around data collection, container scanning and cyber security.

Speaking on the MoU signing, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Joe Carroll, stated: “The Port of Cork is crucial to Ireland’s international trade and economic growth. This signing between the Port of Cork Company and the Ports of Indiana strengthens our position, linking us into the only container service in the Chicago market, the crossroads of America giving us a connection to the East and West Coasts of the USA. I am proud to see Cork exploring these important opportunities to develop as a key gateway for global trade.”

Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Honore Kamegni, stated: “It is great to witness the signing of this MoU between the Port of Cork and Ports of Indiana, further strengthening ties between Ireland and the U.S. Fostering a close direct trade relationship between Cork and the Ports of Indiana would bring a major boost to the southern region and the national economy. I look forward to seeing the many benefits this collaboration could bring, creating new avenues for growth and prosperity that will benefit both our regions for years to come.”

Governor of Indiana, Eric J. Holcomb, said: “Ireland is one of our most important partners in the world, and building strong connections between our countries is critical to support our growing economies. This new partnership will allow our ports to explore shared initiatives and new opportunities to leverage our tremendous port resources.”

Interim Port of Cork CEO, Donal Crowley: “This MoU marks a historic moment for the Port of Cork and represents a significant opportunity for Ireland’s economy. By linking Cork directly to the greater Chicago/Northern Indiana market—the heart of America’s logistics network—this partnership opens a crucial trade gateway to both the East and West Coasts of the United States. The economic potential of this collaboration is considerable, and it underscores the Port of Cork’s role in advancing Ireland’s global trade connections. We look forward to working closely with Ports of Indiana on a range of initiatives that will benefit both regions and further strengthen the economic ties between our two nations.”

Ports of Indiana CEO, Jody Peacock: “It’s an honour to partner with the Port of Cork and explore the opportunity to establish a new container service and increase maritime trade between Cork and Indiana. The Port of Cork has developed an impressive new container terminal that has shown tremendous growth in a short time. We hope to follow in their footsteps as we build a new container terminal in Burns Harbor.”