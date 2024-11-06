Ongoing investment needed to secure future of Doneraile House

6 November 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

FG Cllr calls for Office of Public Works (OPW) to fund new stage of project

Sustained funding for Doneraile House and Court is essential to safeguard its growth and future, a Fine Gael General Election Candidate has said.

Councillor John Paul O’Shea, Fine Gael General Election Candidate for Cork North West, said while progress has been made, further commitment is critical to transform this landmark into a world-class heritage site and regional economic driver.

“Doneraile House and Court is an extraordinary treasure to Cork. The restoration work done so far has breathed new life into this historic estate, transforming it into a key destination for both local visitors and tourists from further afield.

“The Conservation Management Plan has identified the Orangery —a feature originally constructed in 1825-26 and dismantled in the 1970s— as an important missing element that would greatly enhance the historical authenticity and visitor experience at Doneraile.

“While multiple sources of funding are being explored, I firmly believe that the OPW has the unique capability to manage and grow Doneraile with a strategic, forward-thinking approach.

“This estate deserves proactive stewardship, not just piecemeal repairs. The OPW has already demonstrated its ability, investing over €2.26 million in Doneraile Court since 2022, setting a strong foundation for this iconic site.

“Last year alone, Doneraile attracted over 520,000 visitors to its parkland and more than 9,000 ticketed visitors to the restored house. These numbers make it clear—Doneraile is cherished, not only by the local community but by visitors from far and wide.

“So further investment in Doneraile House and Court is not just about preserving a historic site—it’s about investing in our community, our heritage, and our shared future. Doneraile’s development will have far-reaching benefits for tourism, local businesses, and the cultural vibrancy of our region.

“I am fully committed to securing the sustained funding necessary to realise Doneraile’s full potential.

“The Orangery is just one piece of a larger puzzle, and with sustained funding from the OPW, we can bring Doneraile House and Court to its fullest potential.” Councillor O’Shea concluded.