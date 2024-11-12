Schools in Cork can benefit from solar panel installation

12 November 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The extension of the Solar for Schools Programme to all schools in Cork will support schools to reduce their energy costs and carbon footprint, a Fine Gael Minister has said.

The first phase of the programme was launched late last year benefitting more than 1,100 schools and will now be extended to all schools nationwide.

Minister Colm Burke (Cork North Central TD) said: “I am delighted to hear that our schools in Cork will now benefit from funding to install solar panels on their rooftops.

“Schools in Cork are facing high costs at the moment, and this will be a welcome way to reduce their energy costs.

“The amount a school will save will depend on a variety of factors but will typically be in the region of €1,375.

“The panels will be connected to the electricity grid, allowing schools to export their electricity. This will mean more homes and businesses in Cork will benefit from renewable energy.

“Across the country, this extension is set to benefit 4,000 schools with a total saving of €5.5m.

“This will also be a great chance for students in Cork to see climate action first-hand, with the visibility of the panels encouraging discussion and further environmentally friendly practices.

“Alongside the panels, monitoring software is being provided to further encourage discussion of how much energy is generated each day, equipping staff and students with a deep understanding of the energy generated.

“Cork schools can apply once applications open on Monday 11th November, and will be contacted directly by the Department with details.

“Fine Gael in government is committed to putting the necessary steps to reach our climate targets, and this is further evidence of this commitment.

“I look forward to seeing solar panels across the rooftops of schools across Cork in the coming months and years,” Minister Burke concluded.