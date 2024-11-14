14 November 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Glenn Forde and family were recently announced as the overall winner of the 2024 Carbery Milk Quality and Sustainability Awards. Glenn, along with his wife Pamela and their twin sons Conor and Shea (12) is farming on Horsehill, overlooking the Bandon River near Ballinadee, Co Cork.

The Awards, now in its 20th year, showcases the best of Irish dairy farming and serves as an opportunity for Carbery to recognise its milk suppliers and their commitment to achieving the highest standards in milk quality and sustainability.

With 250 cows, Glenn’s milk solids average 523kg per cow. His parents Maynard and Margaret remain involved in a supporting role, on hand to help and advise. The farm has always taken on apprentices and Glenn is a very positive ambassador for farming as a career, stating “It gives me great pep in my step to see young people getting an interest in farming. Yes there is sometimes pressure and stress but the hours can be flexible, and can give a good quality of life. it’s important to me to go training and matches with the kids and farming allows me to do that.”

The farm was bought by Glenn’s grandfather in the 1940s (the farm was the number two supplier to Bandon Co-op), and Glenn took over from his father Maynard in 2006,

expanding from 80 to 250 cows. The family now farm 245 acres. A new parlour was installed in 2012 and is just one in a range of measures introduced to steadily grow the head and improve efficiency. Sustainability has also been an important part of this investment, with Glenn being one of the first participants in the Carbery Greener Dairy Farms group. He is also a member of the Board of Bandon Co-op.

Jason Hawkins, Carbery CEO, said of the finalists: “We are delighted to have this opportunity to celebrate the great work done by our farmer shareholders. Farmers are

central to everything we do – and they in turn are ambassadors for the wider industry that supports 55,000 jobs in Ireland.

In Glenn and in all of our finalists across the West Cork Co-ops, this year, and for the past twenty years, we are proud to showcase and celebrate their commitment to

progressive and sustainable farming for the future.”

Carbery Group Chairman, Vincent O’Donovan, added: “With over 17,500 family dairy farms in Ireland, it’s so important that we recognise the hard work that they do each

day to produce quality, sustainable milk. The Carbery Milk Quality and Sustainability Awards have recognised and celebrated farming families and custodians of the land in West Cork for the past twenty years. Farmers are the backbone of the rural economy, and, in my first year as Chairman, it is a privilege to showcase the work that they do.”

The judges for this year’s competition, Paddy Barrett and Barry Ryan, Quality Managers, Carbery, John McNamara, Teagasc, and Aoife Healy O’Driscoll, Farm Sustainability

Manager, Carbery, were impressed by the commitment to quality across all farms this year, the dedication of the farmers and the levels of commitment to sustainable initiatives.

Carbery would like to congratulate all of the finalists from the four West Cork Co-ops. They were:

Drinagh Co-op

Jim and Frances Pyburn, Dunbeacon, Durrus

Jason and Elaine Wolfe, Stouke, Ballydehob – Drinagh winner

Michael and Anne Duggan, Ballyboy, Dunmanway

Barryroe Co-op

Martin Galvin, Old Court, Kinsale

TJ and Marie Barry, Garrettstown, Ballinspittle

Teddy & Cillian Cullinane, Ballinascarthy, Clonakilty – Barryroe winner

Bandon Co-op

Thomas, Adam & Jacqueline Gleasure, Knockleigh, Belgooly

John Hurley, Ardkitt, Ballineen

Glenn Forde, Ballinadee, Bandon – Bandon and overall winner

Lisavaird Co-op

Colman, Breda and Patrick McCarthy, Ballinavar, Rosscarbery

Caroline O’Neill, Crohane, Ballinascarthy – Lisavaird winner

Timothy and Tadgh Feen, Ballyluck, Ardfield