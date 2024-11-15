A Christmas Craft Fair on an island! Sherkin Island in West Cork

15 November 2024

By Mary Bermingham

Good fun: Free entry, but you’ll to take a boat to get there in the first place :-)

Sherkin Islanders are decking their Community Hall with boughs of holly and other festive trimmings as they prepare for their annual Sherkin Island Christmas Craft Fair.

This year’s Christmas Craft Fair runs on Saturday 16th November and Sunday 17th November from 12 noon until 5pm at the island’s Community Hall.

Entry is free and it promises to be a treasure trove of hand-made items including paper craft, handmade jewellery, crochet, art, hand-made cards and baubles, as well as festive baked goods.

Jordyn Lynch, Sherkin Island artist and the organiser of this event, looks forward to welcoming visitors to what promises to be a showcase of the Sherkin Island community’s creativity and artistry.

Known as ‘Island of the arts’, Sherkin Island is home to visual artists, photographers, writers and musicians.

“This is the second year we have run the Christmas Craft Fair and the first that we will be open over the two weekend days,” said Jordyn.

“We invite people to have a festive island adventure and to make a day of it! A ten-minute ferry ride will transport you from Baltimore to the island. There are beautiful walks and unspoilt beaches, and our island bar, The Jolly Roger, is open for refreshments. For anyone thinking of making a weekend of it, Sherkin North Shore offers affordable accommodation in a stunning location. Special thanks must go to Cork County Council’s Creative Places West Cork Islands initiative for supporting this community event.”