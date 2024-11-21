CITY CENTRE: Coffee shops open late in run-up to Christmas

Cork’s Coffee Culture Gets a Night-Lift with ‘Coffee House Lates’

Cork’s coffee scene will get a dynamic night-time boost next week with Coffee House Lates. This pilot initiative will see independent coffee houses open late for an exciting range of free events on Thursday, November 28, and Friday, November 29.

With everything from live music and comedy to festive shopping and knitting, Coffee House Lates will turn participating cafés into hubs of creativity and connection after dark.

The Cork’s Night-time Economy initiative, facilitated by the Cork Business Association (CBA), is being was developed to showcase Cork’s unique coffee shop culture and respond to the growing demand for alcohol-free evening activities in the city for locals and tourists alike. The hope is that the pilot scheme will encourage independent coffee shops to extend trading hours, even one night to begin with, as Cork City transitions to a 24-hour destination.

Here’s a taste of what’s brewing

Opening of Old Town Taqueria Café

5pm-1am, Friday 29th November, Old Town Taqueria Café on Pembroke Street

Cork’s new late-night coffee house, Old Town Taqueria Café on Pembroke Street, is making its grand debut just in time for Coffee House Lates! Sip on Mahers coffee, savour Mexican snacks, and celebrate the opening with complimentary hot drinks, churros, and light bites. Just pop along anytime from 5pm to 1am.

Knit Night x Greenwich

6-9pm. Thursday 28th November, Greenwich, Caroline Street.

Grab your needles and yarn and join Greenwich and Stolen Stitches for an unforgettable Knit Night! Whether you’re a knitting newbie or a seasoned stitcher, this evening promises great company, warm drinks, and all the cozy, creative vibes you could dream of. This free event includes a complimentary Greenwich Café’s signature coffee or tea, a selection of scrumptious treats to keep you energized and inspired. Every crafter will also walk away with a few surprise treats from both Greenwich and Stolen Stitches! Spaces are limited, so secure your spot here: https://knitxgreenwich.eventbrite.ie

Jazz Jam and Cork Comedy Showcase at 115 Café

8-11pm, Thursday 28th and Friday 29th November, 115 Café, Oliver Plunkett St

Don’t miss 115 Cafe’s famous open-stage jazz jam on Thursday 28th with their infamous house band and some surprise jazzy guests dropping in to play. Especially for Coffee House Lates, they will host a free Cork Comedy Showcase on Friday night. The hilarious Paul Crowley will host an evening of side-splitting comedy featuring local talent including Daniel Lukas, Donal McSweeney, and Chris McShane. An unforgettable night of giggles and guffaws is guaranteed! No booking required.

Vinyl Brews at Plugd

6-9pm, Friday 29th November, Plugd, Cornmarket Street

Immerse yourself in live music as records spin at Plugd Records while sampling unique, high-quality non-alcoholic beverages. Brian O’Connor of Brian’s Wines will be serving complimentary tastings of refreshing Kefir and Kombucha from My Goodness, or you can opt for a barista coffee to satisfy your caffeine cravings. No need to book.

Christmas Craft Fair at Lough Café

6-9pm, Thursday 28th November, Lough Cafe, The Lough

The Lough Café is hosting a gorgeous Christmas craft fair in aid of Cork Penny Dinners on Thursday November 28th. It will feature some unique local gifts for Christmas, including Totallytangled crochet, Aquamarine macrame, Golazzo retro sports shirts, Handmadebyclaudia knitwear, Verd houseplants, Mollylts design art and more. No need to book!

Live Music and Free Festive Pastries at Duke’s

6pm-9pm Thursday 28th November, Dukes Coffee Company, Carey’s Lane

Family-owned Dukes Coffee Company will kick off the coffee house’s party season by staying open late on November 28th with live music and complimentary festive pastries on the evening. No need to book.

Choral Night at The Lee Café

6-9pm, Thursday Nov 28th, Lee Café, Wellington bridge.

Enjoy a gorgeous choral night with Cór Blath Oraiste choral group, paired perfectly with warm drinks and the cozy vibes of The Lee Cafe. No need to book.

Festive Evenings at Butter Bubble Café

6-9pm, Thursday 28th & Friday 29th November, Butter Bubble Café, Oliver Plunkett Street

Why not meet a friend in the warm and cozy setting of Butter Bubble for a pre-Christmas bubble tea, signature coffee, bubble waffles, buns, and cakes and enjoy a a complimentary Christmas marshmallow pop and gingerbread cookie with every purchase on Thursday 28th & Friday 29th for Coffee House Lates! No booking required.

Cork City Council Night-Time Economy Advisor Fiona Collins is optimistic about the long-term potential of Coffee House Lates.

“Cork City already boasts a vibrant evening scene, but the ambition is to expand the possibilities for locals and visitors who don’t drink alcohol. We hope businesses will see the demand for this type of offering and consider extending their hours on a more regular basis”, she said.

Aaron Mansworth, President of Cork Business Association, highlighted Old Town Taqueria Café as a prime example:

“…We are thrilled to work with the Night Time Economy advisor on Coffee House Lates. It’s a fantastic initiative that celebrates the charm of Cork’s independent tea & coffee houses and offers people an alternative way to connect in Cork City.”

Aaron concluded by saying,

“There are some fantastic events taking place and we really commend the businesses who have come on board. I hope everyone will come out and join us as we evolve Cork after dark, one cup at a time. It’s a great excuse to pause for a coffee during your Black Friday shopping!”

Participating businesses were given a small grant towards the cost of hosting the events on the evening.

Keep an eye on corkbusiness.ie for updates and additional events. Whether you’re after festive vibes, live music, or a creative outlet, Coffee House Lates offers something for everyone.