Ballymaloe Foods look forward to the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Awards

21 November 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork’s Rosaleen Hyde and Maxine Hyde of Ballymaloe Foods are among 24 finalists shortlisted for this year’s prestigious awards and are finalists in the International category

Rosaleen Hyde and Maxine Hyde of Ballymaloe Foods will represent Cork as one of 24 finalists shortlisted for the 2024 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Awards which will take place on Thursday 28 November in Powerscourt Hotel, Co Wicklow. Ballymaloe Food’s Rosaleen Hyde and Maxine Hyde, who are finalists in the International category, will join 23 other brilliant entrepreneurs from across the island of Ireland at the awards which are a standout showcase of entrepreneurship.

This year’s EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ programme launched in January 2024 and received more than 200 nominations – the highest ever in the programme’s history. Awards will be presented across three categories – Emerging, Established, and International – with one overall winner selected as the 2024 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™. Additionally, a Sustainability Award will be presented to the finalist making the most significant contribution towards environmental sustainability through their business.

The overall winner of The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2024 will travel to Monaco in June 2025 to represent Ireland at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year ™ 2025 awards.

The 24 shortlisted entrepreneurs span a range of sectors including technology, energy, healthcare, hospitality, consumer products, engineering and gaming. Collectively, this group of world-class business leaders is already generating annual revenues of more than €700M and employing over 4,000 people.

Commenting ahead of the awards, Roger Wallace, Partner Lead for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ programme said: “The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ awards night is fast approaching and we are really looking forward to celebrating with our brilliant Irish entrepreneurs. This year’s EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ programme received the most nominations ever in the history of the programme with an incredibly high standard across all of the nominations received emphasising just how vibrant and robust entrepreneurship is throughout the island of Ireland.

“Our 24 finalists are an outstanding cohort of entrepreneurs achieving remarkable success both in Ireland and globally. They represent a wide range of backgrounds and lead inspiring, cutting-edge businesses that are creating innovative products, services and solutions in their respective industries. On a personal note, it has been an honour to spend time with the 24 fantastic finalists over the course of this year’s programme and learn more about them and their businesses. I wish them all the very best of luck.”

Now in its 27th year in Ireland, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Programme has established itself as a world-class development programme that supports, promotes, and connects an extraordinary community of entrepreneurs, championing entrepreneurship throughout the island of Ireland and around the world.

Since its inception, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Ireland community has grown to a tight-knit network of more than 600 alumni who harness each other’s wealth of experience, with three-quarters (75%) conducting business with one another. Together, the EOY alumni community generates revenues of €23bn, and employs more than 250,000 people across the island of Ireland.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Ireland programme is supported by Premium Corporate Sponsor Julius Baer International, and Government sponsors Enterprise Ireland and Invest Northern Ireland.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Ireland awards will be broadcast on YouTube and RTÉ television on Thursday 28 November 2024.