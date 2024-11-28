Noise control: an upcoming trend

28 November 2024

By Roger Kennedy

Noise pollution can occur anywhere. On public transportation, while working, or even at home. What can you do to minimize those noises? Well, maybe acoustic wall panels are the solution for this.

How can a wall create better ambient sounds?

As soundproof spaces become more popular, the supply of them is also increasing. Acoustic wall panels from Akuwoodpanel or Acoustic Impact are products that make these soundproof spaces possible. But how exactly do these acoustic panels work on walls? According to Acoustic Geometry (2023), these panels will cover sections of your wall to absorb sounds rather than reflect them. This results in a space where sounds are still lively but better maintained.

With the addition of sound panels, reverberation and echo in the room will be reduced. This is because they contain dense, porous materials to absorb excess waves (2023). Acoustic panels also prevent noise pollution by dampening the sound waves. The vibrational energy gets converted into heat energy. This way, sound waves won’t vibrate through the walls but instead will heat up.

Materials like fiberglass, foam, and mineral wool in acoustic panels trap and dissipate sound energy by creating friction as sound waves pass through, converting vibrational energy into heat. This process, known as energy dissipation, reduces sound transmission through walls, ceilings, and floors, making acoustic panels effective in both residential and commercial spaces.

Best sound-proofing panels, according to experts

The great benefit of sound panels is that they are available in many styles, colors, and prints, which makes them flexible to work with in any interior design scheme (Geometry, 2023). If you have to believe experts on this, apparently ‘Art3d Wood Slat Acoustic Panels’ and ‘Woanger Large Acoustic Panels Set’, both for sale on Amazon, are some of the best products you can get right now (Team, 2024). According to them, the former is stylish and has high-density material. The latter has so-called ‘excellent sound absorption’ and has eco-friendly materials. Both products should be easy to install (2024).

Another important feature of acoustic panels is their ability to manage different types of sound. Low-frequency sounds, like bass tones, are often more difficult to absorb, but with specialized bass traps integrated into the panels, even these deep sounds can be controlled. This makes acoustic panels an excellent choice for home theaters, studios, and other spaces where sound quality is paramount.

In which places are acoustic wall panels used?

Acoustic wall panels are not just for personal usage but are also applied in different kinds of sectors. For example, in education, the leisure sector, or in office and commercial spaces. Modern offices consist more often of open-plan spaces, which results in more echo and noise (Acoustic Impact, 2020a). This tends to reduce productivity of the employees and can even result in absenteeism. According to Bedford Today (2024), there were privacy concerns about an interview in which “sensitive subjects” were discussed. Acoustic wall panels might be a fitting solution to ensure this privacy.

Other noise-canceling features

There are more ways to regulate or even cancel noises next to acoustic wall panels. Think of the AirPods Active Noise Reduction and Transparency Modes developed by Apple (2024). Also, brands like JBL or Bose offer noise-cancelling products. However, these products tend to be expensive. On Friday, November 29th, it is Black Friday—a day with big sales. You can expect a lower price on these noise-cancelling products too!