Cork County Towns and Villages Open for Business this Christmas

5 December 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Joe Carroll is encouraging people to make a special effort to spend time in our towns and villages this Christmas and to support our local businesses.

There are unique gifts as well as fun, festive days out for all the family to be found right across the county including Christmas markets in Bantry, Macroom and Youghal, lights and community events.

Mayor Carroll said, “All of Cork County’s towns and villages are open for business this Christmas. They have been decked out with beautiful lights, wonderful Christmas displays and there is much to discover. Shopping local, especially at Christmas, helps to ensure your area continues to thrive. We can all do our bit by supporting our local businesses, shops, restaurants and cafes. It has been a challenging year for many businesses but together we can help them to end the year on a high. I would also ask that people make an extra effort to visit Bantry and Midleton this year.”

Bantry and Midleton will have a bumper weekend of shopping on Friday the 6th and Saturday the 7th of December with late shopping, music and discounts while the Bantry Christmas Market takes place on New Street on Sunday the 8th of December. The Mallow Castle Illumination Walk will also make a welcome return on the 8th of December.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell added, “Supporting businesses and supporting communities is at the heart of everything we do at Cork County Council. These businesses ensure our towns and villages continue to thrive which is why shopping local is so important.”

Cork County Council is also providing special car parking arrangements across its own operated car parks throughout the month of December. Visitors are encouraged to check the offers in their local area.